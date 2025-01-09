Ghee benefits: 7 reasons this dairy delight is a must-have

Ghee is widely used in cooking and traditional medicine. Packed with essential nutrients, here are 7 ghee benefits that will convince you to eat this magic ingredient.

Ghee, a type of clarified butter, is a staple in many kitchens, especially in Indian cuisine. It is not just used to add a rich taste to your meals, but it is also packed with essential vitamins, healthy fats, and even gut-friendly properties. While ghee has been around for centuries and is praised for its numerous benefits, it often gets a bad reputation due to its high calorie and fat content. So, is ghee truly a superfood, or it can do more harm than good? Well, the truth is somewhere in between. When consumed in moderation, ghee can actually work wonders for your health. Know all the ghee benefits and its side effects.

Nutritional value of ghee

Since it contains so many nutrients, there are several ghee benefits, According to the US Department of Agriculture, just 1 tablespoon (14 grams) of ghee or clarified butter provides the following nutrients:

Calories: 123

Fat: 14 grams

Saturated fat: 9 grams

Monounsaturated fat: 4 grams

Polyunsaturated fat: 0.5 grams

Vitamin A: 13 percent of daily value (DV)

Vitamin E: 3 percent of DV

Vitamin K: 1 percent of DV

In addition to these nutrients, ghee also contains small amounts of protein and calcium, contributing to overall health. Its rich vitamin A content supports eye health, while the healthy fats in ghee can be beneficial when consumed in moderation.

7 ghee benefits

Here are 7 ghee benefits that you should know so that you include it in your regular diet:

1. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

Ghee is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. According to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, one of the ghee benefits is its butyrate content, a short-chain fatty acid that has been shown to exert anti-inflammatory effects. Butyrate plays a crucial role in reducing the inflammatory responses in the gut and other parts of the body, which can help with conditions like arthritis or chronic inflammatory diseases.

2. Supports digestion

One of the important ghee benefits is healthy digestion. Ghee has long been used in Ayurveda to improve digestion and reduce digestive problems. “It helps stimulate the production of stomach acids and promotes the absorption of nutrients from food,” explains nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra. Ghee contains butyrate, which also supports gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. This makes it an excellent addition to the diet for people experiencing digestive issues like bloating, constipation, or indigestion.

3. Good for skin

Yes, ghee benefits include improving your skin health. Thanks to its antioxidant, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties, ghee can help manage various skin conditions, such as eczema, acne, and dryness, as per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. It is also effective in healing wounds, soothing irritated skin, and even preventing skin infections. Moreover, consuming ghee can nourish the skin from the inside out, keeping it hydrated and glowing.

4. Improves heart health

Despite being high in saturated fat, ghee benefits have been shown to improve heart health when consumed in moderation. A study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology suggests that ghee is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to decrease inflammation and protect against heart disease. Another study published in the Journal of Research in Ayurveda further supports the beneficial effects of ghee on heart health as it helps reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides in the blood, which are risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. Overall, ghee is great for your heart health.

5. Boosts vitamin A intake

Ghee is an excellent source of vitamin A, a fat-soluble nutrient essential for maintaining eye health, immune function, and healthy skin. As per a study published in StatPearls, ghee provides a bioavailable form of vitamin A, which means it is easily absorbed by the body. Vitamin A also helps keep your heart health on track and improve lung and organ functions. Apart from ghee, vitamin A-rich foods are carrots, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red bell peppers, milk, eggs, etc.

6. Limits exposure to acrylamide

Acrylamide is a potentially harmful compound that forms when starchy foods are cooked at high temperatures, such as during frying. Ghee, with its higher smoke point, is less likely to form acrylamide when used for cooking, unlike other oils and fats that may break down and produce this toxin. By using ghee for cooking, you can limit your exposure to acrylamide, thus reducing the risk of developing certain health issues like cancer and nerve damage associated with this compound, reveals a study published in Foods.

7. Helps in weight management

While ghee benefits do not include helping in significant weight loss, it will not even cause weight gain if consumed in moderation. Unlike regular butter, ghee has a higher smoke point, meaning it does not break down into harmful compounds when heated. This makes it a healthier cooking fat option. Additionally, ghee contains butyrate, which has been linked to improved fat metabolism. As a rich source of healthy fats, ghee can also keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing cravings and promoting weight management.

Side effects of ghee

While knowing numerous ghee benefits can encourage you to include it in your daily diet, it is equally important to understand when it may cause harm. Overconsumption of ghee can lead to adverse effects. Here are 3 potential side effects of ghee:

Affects heart health: Ghee is high in saturated fats, and excessive consumption may raise bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease.

Ghee is high in saturated fats, and excessive consumption may raise bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease. Contains oxidized cholesterol: During the production of ghee at high heat, its cholesterol can oxidize. Oxidized cholesterol has been linked to various diseases, including heart disease, according to the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Life.

During the production of ghee at high heat, its cholesterol can oxidize. Oxidized cholesterol has been linked to various diseases, including heart disease, according to the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Life. Weight gain or obesity: Ghee is calorie-dense. Consuming it in large quantities without managing a regular workout routine and healthy diet may lead to weight gain or contribute to obesity due to its high-fat content.

How much ghee per day?

Ghee is rich in saturated fats, which can raise bad cholesterol levels and contribute to clogged arteries if consumed in excess. However, it also provides beneficial nutrients such as vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and conjugated linoleic acid, which can help reduce gut inflammation and support heart health. While there are ghee benefits, it is important to consume it in moderation to avoid potential side effects. Dr Batra recommends the following daily intake:

7-24 months: 2-3 teaspoons a day

Children (3-9 years): 2-3 teaspoons a day

Adolescents (10-17 years): 2-3 teaspoons a day

Adults (men and women): 2-3 teaspoons a day

Pregnant and lactating women: 3 teaspoons a day

It is advisable to avoid giving ghee to infants, as it may be difficult for their digestive system to process. Consuming ghee in these recommended quantities can help reap its health benefits while minimizing any potential risks.

Related FAQs Is ghee safe for people with lactose intolerance? Yes, ghee is considered safe for most people with lactose intolerance. During the clarification process, the milk solids containing lactose are removed, making ghee a dairy product that is easier to digest for those sensitive to lactose. Does ghee have any impact on cholesterol levels? Ghee contains saturated fats, which can raise LDL (bad cholesterol) levels if consumed in excess. However, when consumed in moderation, it may offer benefits like improving heart health due to its omega-3 content and fat-burning properties. Can I use ghee for cooking at high temperatures? Yes, ghee is ideal for high-temperature cooking because it has a high smoke point (around 450°F or 232°C), making it stable and less likely to form harmful compounds when heated. Is ghee good for the skin when applied topically? Yes, ghee has moisturising, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for treating dry skin, healing wounds, and reducing skin irritation. However, it is best to consult a doctor before applying it directly to the face, as it may increase the risk of acne.