Tiranga idli recipe: A healthy Independence Day breakfast for kids

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Make Independence Day special for your little ones with these colourful, nutritious idlis made with healthy ingredients and no food colours! Spinach and coriander give the green layer, plain fermented rice-lentil batter creates the white layer, and carrot provides the beautiful orange colour. This recipe is a simple way to make everyday breakfast or a kids’ tiffin box more festive while introducing little ones to the vibrant colours of our national flag.
You can also try it with suji and dahi for an instant breakfast while avoiding the fermentation part. To engage your children further, consider involving them in the preparation process, allowing them to help mix the batters or shape the idlis. You can make these in three different designs, such as stars, circles, and hearts, to enhance their appeal and creativity for your little ones. These idlis not only nourish but also create lasting memories of celebrating together.
Because celebrating Independence Day with our little ones isn’t just about dressing them in tricolour or putting up the flag. It’s also about helping them understand the meaning behind it, one simple moment at a time. A little Independence Day learning moment. If you’re making this for Independence Day, save this recipe and try it with your little ones! Engaging them in activities that spark curiosity and promote learning can create lasting memories. Together, you can explore the significance of freedom, bravery, and unity. This is a wonderful opportunity for bonding and instilling values that they will carry with them.
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