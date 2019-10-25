I Need Help

Looking for some help? Well, don’t worry–we’ve got you! From sexual and mental health resources and counselling helplines for members of the LGBTQ+ community to caregiving and emergency support services–these helplines will come to your aid.
Cancer Foundation India helps to answer all cancer-related queries of their callers. Here, you can get information and advice on causes, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. A well-trained team also guides people with medical check-ups, diagnostic, and treatment facilities available in different towns in the country. Facility of tele-consultancy with the experts is also provided by the helpline.
To take care of terminally-ill family members you also need hands-on knowledge. That’s where caregiving support groups come into the picture. CanSupport is India's largest free home-based palliative care programme. The group also runs patient clinics, daycare centers, and training programmes for families.
Bringing healthcare at your doorstep. Now booking doctor’s appointments, home care services, and other emergency services are just a call away. The Apollo teleconsultation services are not just enabling patients but it is also bridging the health divide.
Just saw someone who has been intoxicated and don’t know what to do? Well, don’t panic, just call on this helpline and get assisted by a panel of some of the best health experts.
Safe transportation for a woman during her labor used to be a big concern. But not anymore as medical helpline service is available at your beck and call. Free transfer from home to a hospital facility, inter facility transfer in case of referral, and drop back for mother and child are the key focus of this helpline service.
This round the clock and free to all ambulance service is run by the Government of India. This emergency response system is primarily designed to attend to patients of critical care, trauma and accident victims, etc.
This emergency helpline is a pan India support system number. It is an integration of police, fire, and women helpline services.
Nazariya is a queer feminist resource group which sensitises individuals and groups about issues like gender-based violence, livelihood, education and health from an LBTQ perspective.Apart from providing counselling sessions, they also conduct workshops and film screenings to help members of the community accept themselves.
Humsafar Trust is one of the oldest organisations that advocates for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The community can reach out to the trust for any type of assistance. Humsafar also organises advocacy workshops for health care providers, law enforcement agencies, judiciary, legislators, politicians and political parties, government bodies, media, and student community to sensitise them about the community.
The Naz Foundation provides home-based care, clinical services, and telephone-based counselling services for people living with and affected by HIV--especially those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. They assist members with medical treatments and legal support services.
A suicide prevention helpline, Sahai is a free support service provider. The callers in distress are referred to professional counsellors for further consultation and treatment.
Sumaitri is a non-profit crisis intervention centre for individuals who are depressed, distressed, and exhibit suicidal tendencies. It is known for providing unbiased and confidential support services.
Lifeline is another reliable suicide prevention foundation that offers free tele support. They also offer face-to-face counselling sessions. They keep all the information a caller provides confidential and has a team of unbiased volunteers to help people out.
Mitram Foundation is a non-profit organization working towards suicide prevention. It lends support to individuals who are emotionally distressed. Values like no judgments and maintaining complete confidentiality are sacrosanct to the Mitram Foundation.
Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline offers a free of cost counselling service. After understanding your concern, you will be referred to a professional (doctor or a counsellor) who will provide proper consultation.
Sneha is a non-governmental organization that provides emotional support to those in distress. It’s a suicide prevention organisation and offers complete confidentiality to its callers.
iCALL is a helpline for those who deal with psychological trauma. It is run by trained mental health professionals. If someone is seeking emotional support, is looking for information on mental health disorders, or is searching for referral services--then iCALL is happy to serve.
This government-led initiative informs and guides couples on family planning methods. They also counsel callers on which contraceptive methods to choose and on the nuances of good reproductive health with the help of experts and professionals.
This government-backed initiative tries to create awareness about HIV infections and AIDS. This toll-free number also provides counselling services to those suffering from AIDS and also to their family members.
TARSHI, or Talking About Reproductive and Sexual Health Issues, is an NGO that runs various programmes around gender, sexuality, reproductive, and sexual health-related issues. They are trying to create a safe, inclusive, and sexuality-affirming space.Callers can seek help on topics related to sexual and reproductive health, HIV, STIs, contraceptive choices, sexual and gender identities, violence, safety, and pleasure.