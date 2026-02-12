Type 2 diabetes reversal: 5 foods that could change your life

Make 5 simple dietary changes to help reverse type 2 diabetes in 12 weeks. These changes can improve your health and blood sugar levels.

Many things in this world cannot be changed, but type 2 diabetes can be reversed. Research from the 2024–2025 American Diabetes Association (ADA) shows that dietary changes can improve how people manage diabetes. In some cases, these changes can even reverse the condition. You can regain your health and energy, and feel more in control, in just 12 weeks.

Celebrity nutritionist and dietitian Manisha Chopra tells Health Shots: “Some people can reverse diabetes with a strict, balanced diet, weight loss, and regular exercise. While there’s no cure, these steps can help bring blood sugar levels back to normal. Weight loss is the most effective way to reverse diabetes, as it helps maintain blood sugar levels in the body.”

A study led by researchers from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England examined how participants with Type 2 diabetes followed a specific meal plan for 12 weeks. This study involved local pharmacists, who helped manage dietary changes and adjust medications. Dr Jonathan Little, a co-author of the study, said, “Type 2 diabetes can be treated, and sometimes reversed, with dietary interventions.”

What are the best foods for type 2 diabetes reversal?

To reverse type 2 diabetes, focus on eating whole, nutrient-rich foods. Here are some good food options to consider:

Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are also rich in nutrients like vitamin C and antioxidants. These vegetables are especially good for people with diabetes because they help lower oxidative stress and inflammation, which can worsen the disease. Adding a variety of these greens to your daily meals, such as hearty salads or bright smoothies, can improve your diet. A recent study in the British Medical Journal shows that eating more leafy green vegetables can help control blood sugar and improve overall health. You can cook them with garlic or add them to a fresh salad.

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation, which is important for people managing Type 2 diabetes. Unlike other types of protein, fatty fish provide unique health benefits, including better heart health and improved blood sugar control. A study by the American Diabetes Association shows that eating fatty fish regularly can lower fasting blood sugar levels, making it a good choice for a diabetic meal plan. Try grilling salmon and serving it with sautéed vegetables, or make a zesty tuna salad.

3. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are high in fibre, healthy fats, and protein. This mix of nutrients helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar levels steady. Snacking on a handful of nuts can curb cravings and support heart health, both of which are important for people with diabetes. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that eating nuts regularly can help lower haemoglobin A1c levels, an important marker of blood sugar control. You can add seeds to your morning oatmeal or mix nuts into a salad for a nice crunch.

4. Squash

Squash is a popular fall vegetable and a healthy choice for managing diabetes, as it is low in carbohydrates and high in antioxidants. Varieties like butternut and acorn squash are especially good because they are rich in vitamins A and C. These vitamins can help lower oxidative stress, which is a common issue for people with diabetes. Adding squash to your meals can improve your nutrition while keeping calories low. Enjoying warm squash soup or roasted squash cubes can be a delicious way to incorporate this healthy choice into your diet.

5. Garlic

Garlic is a common ingredient in many kitchens and offers several health benefits. It can lower blood sugar levels and help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and blood pressure. This is important for people managing Type 2 diabetes. Garlic also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it a great addition to your diet. Adding garlic to your meals not only makes them taste better but also helps protect your health. Use fresh garlic to enhance dishes like pasta sauces and roasted vegetables, and enjoy its powerful benefits.

The nutritionist says that “having the same amount of carbohydrates at each meal can help better manage blood sugar levels. Planning your meals to fit your daily schedule creates a healthier lifestyle.”

