Why does digestion slow down in winter? Dietitian suggests what to eat

Find out why digestion slows down in winter. Learn practical food tips and gut-friendly habits to stay comfortable during the colder months.

Nothing beats a hot cup of tea or a comforting bowl of food on those crisp winter days. Throw in holidays and time off, and it’s easy to indulge a little more than usual. But for too many of us, the season’s joys are overshadowed by persistent digestive issues. Bloating, that heavy post-meal slump, constipation, heartburn, and appetite swings spike this time of year. With packed schedules, it’s tempting to brush it off as just “winter woes.” Yet there’s biology at play here, explaining why your digestion slows in the cold. Understanding this science can guide smarter eating and daily tweaks, steering clear of hit-or-miss fixes.

How does cold weather affect your body?

When temperatures drop, your body prioritises warmth, redirecting blood flow to protect your core and vital organs. That means less gets routed to your gut, dialing back digestive efficiency, especially if your meals aren’t winter-friendly. “On top of this, reduced movement due to shorter days, chilly starts, and more couch time takes another hit on your gut motility: slower transit and less predictable bathroom visits”, Dietitian Lavleen Kaur, Founder, Santushti Holistic Health & Diet Insight Academy, tells Health Shots. Unhealthy winter eating patterns don’t help either. More fried bites, rich dairy, sweets, late-night feasts, and mindless snacking impact your digestive system at a time when it is already under duress.

Signs of slow digestion

Watch for these red flags:

Lingering fullness from even modest portions Evening gas or bloating that builds up Stubborn constipation or tough stools Heartburn or that tight chest feeling Spotty hunger, chased by sudden urges

These are your gut’s way of asking for a nudge, not a purge or crash diet.

Which foods are good to eat in winter?

In winter, it’s great to focus on hearty, warming foods that can boost your immune system and keep you cosy. Dietitian shares some foods that are good to eat in winter:

Opt for warm, cooked dishes

Heat makes all the difference. Your body breaks down soups, lentils, gently sautéed veggies, hearty stews, oats, and simple casseroles with less effort than icy salads or raw crunch.

2. Time your meals thoughtfully

Regular rhythms sync your hunger cues and enzymes. Skipping lunch for a big bedtime spread is a classic cold-weather trap that triggers reflux and puffiness.

3. Pick gentle proteins

Lean into lentils, eggs, a bit of fresh cheese, daytime yoghurt, or simmered beans- they fuel you without taxing your tummy. Save the steak for midday.

4. Add fats with intention

A touch of clarified butter, handfuls of nuts or seeds, or a drizzle of good oil keeps things lubricated and fights off dry, backed-up bowels. Balance is everything here.

5. Hydrate warm and steady

You might not feel as thirsty when it’s brisk, but skimping on fluids can lead to draggy digestion. Keep a mug of plain hot water, ginger tea, or spiced cumin closer all day.

Why do I have digestive issues in winter?

Icy sodas or frozen treats Big raw veggie plates at night Crispy fried stuff or snack packs Sugary hits or white-bread bombs Loaded suppers right before bed

They delay stomach emptying and trigger extra gut gas, turning cosy nights into uncomfortable ones.

Chew thoroughly, phone-free Stop at satisfaction, even with good stuff Stroll for 10 minutes post-dinner Go lighter earlier- finish eating by 8 p.m. Stick to steady bed and rise times.

How to improve gut health in the winter season?

It’s less about cutting back and more about syncing with what your body craves right now: gentle heat, steady routines, sensible sizes, and a bit of motion. “Nurture it this way, and the bloat, burn, backups, and fatigue tend to fade on their own”, says the dietitian. Tuning in early helps prevent larger imbalances later.