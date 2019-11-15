Cranky? Anxious! Sad. Confused… We have a lot of moods. Some are dictated by haywire hormones, others by clouds masking sunshine, and many by the circumstances of life. But hey, who says a bad mood must ruin your day? Especially when you’ve got scientifically-curated mindful music on Health Shots to help you cruise through the blues or ride the high. After all, there ain’t nothing that some good music can’t solve.
Close your eyes, sit comfortably, and focus. So, simple but not so easy—isn’t that how every meditation novice feels? Well, now you can learn the life-changing skill of meditation on Health Shots in just a week, with 7 Days of Nirvana Guided Meditation Journey. You use it reduce Stress or enhance productivity—in either case, healthier and happier days are guaranteed.