Hidden hunger: Why can a meal fill your stomach but leave your body craving nutrients?

Feeling full after a meal does not always mean you’ve eaten all the vital nutrients. You may eat a full-course meal that adds up to many calories but lacks several needed nutrients and vitamins. This is called “hidden hunger” and is defined as a micronutrient deficiency that can occur even when you eat enough food to feel full. If pulses, vegetables, salads, and fruit are not eaten daily, they may cause hidden hunger. These foods contain protein, fibre, iron, folate, zinc, and vitamins A and C.
The body requires certain nutrients to function properly. Even if the stomach contains the necessary nutrients, you might still feel full. For example, your stomach may feel full after eating a carb-heavy meal. Still, it may not contain vital nutrients like iron, vitamin B12, zinc, and other essential micronutrients. Iron deficiency may lead to fatigue, and vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the nervous system and red blood cell production. The problem is not in carbohydrates. Rice, wheat and potatoes can be part of a balanced diet. The problem arises when people consume carb-heavy foods in large quantities and not enough other foods with different nutrients.
First step: improve the nutritional variety of meals already being consumed.
If a person is experiencing hidden hunger, they may not show symptoms in the early stages. If a person experiences constant fatigue, weakness, or lack of concentration, it does not always mean there are nutritional deficiencies; we cannot say without examining, because these symptoms can arise for various reasons. To identify the correct cause, a doctor can order the necessary tests. The goal is simple: ensure everyday meals provide enough nutrients to support the body’s daily functioning.
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