Staying Fit

FITT for fitness: How to make the most of your workouts?
Natalia Ningthoujam
Amazon Diwali Sale ends today: Grab last minute offers on running shorts, yoga pants and more at 60% off
Tanya Shree
Yoga for neck hump: 10 poses to reduce the pain
Natalia Ningthoujam
6 exercises to lower blood sugar levels and diabetes at bay!
Shruti Bhattacharya
Malaika Arora finds inner peace with these 2 yoga poses
Aayushi Gupta
7 must-have walking accessories to make each step count
Shruti Bhattacharya
Yoga for colon health: 10 poses to keep it healthy
Shruti Bhattacharya
Top walking tips for seniors to stay healthy and safe!
Natalia Ningthoujam
Weekend Warrior workout: 10 must-try exercises to slash disease risk!
Natalia Ningthoujam
Rakul Preet Singh suffers back injury after 80 kg deadlift, says “I did not listen to my body”
Aayushi Gupta
Step-up exercise: 5 reasons why you should do this exercise everyday
Purvi Kalra
Yoga to prevent stroke: 7 simple and effective poses that can help
Shruti Bhattacharya
Want to reduce blood pressure? Try Tai Chi
Natalia Ningthoujam
