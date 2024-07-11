HealthShots Recommends

To maintain your vaginal health and lessen the symptoms of infections and irritations, you need to follow some healthy hygiene practices. Make sure to keep your vulvovaginal area clean by using warm water and mild gentle soap that are hypoallergenic. Ensure that you do not wash inside your vagina and any special scrubs, scented soaps and douching. After using the toilet, make sure to wipe in the front and then in the back. Wear breathable cotton underwear, stay hydrated and get regular check-ups.