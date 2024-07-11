HealthShots Recommends

Amazon Diwali Sale Blockbuster deals ends today. So, grab the best offers on women’s sportswear at up to 60% off....
Drinking water can help in less fluid retention. For healthy individuals, generally, the average daily water for men is about 15.5 cups and for women about 11.5 cups. It also depends on how much water you are taking from other beverages and food sources. So, this means that you only need around four to six cups of plain water, depending on other fluid sources.
Protein is said to be the building block of the body. The recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For instance, a 50-year-old woman with a weight of around 63 kilograms needs to take 53 grams of protein a day.
The most effective way to prevent skin damage caused by exposure to the sun’s UV rays is to use sunscreen. A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher can protect your skin from premature ageing, tanning and more. So, make sure to apply sunscreen before going out and reapply every 2 hours to stay protected.
To maintain your vaginal health and lessen the symptoms of infections and irritations, you need to follow some healthy hygiene practices. Make sure to keep your vulvovaginal area clean by using warm water and mild gentle soap that are hypoallergenic. Ensure that you do not wash inside your vagina and any special scrubs, scented soaps and douching. After using the toilet, make sure to wipe in the front and then in the back. Wear breathable cotton underwear, stay hydrated and get regular check-ups.