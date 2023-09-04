Log Out
Mom Says
Remember all the ingenious health advice your mother gave you as a child? (Notice how it’s still saving your lucky behind?) Well, we’re here to explain the science behind what your mom says. Because, mother indeed, knows best.
Women’s Health
Mom Says
Lower cortisol levels with a cup of green tea! Here’s why
Shruti Bhattacharya
Turmeric milk is a ‘golden’ home remedy to fight acne!
Natalia Ningthoujam
Aloe vera can reduce hyperpigmentation, says my mom
Shruti Bhattacharya
Drinking chamomile tea is a great way to stop sneezing, says my mom
Shruti Bhattacharya
Listen
How heat affects mental health | Health Shots InFocus Ep 30
Radhika Bhirani
How to deal with body shaming? | Health Shots InFocus Ep 29
Radhika Bhirani
The link between stress and hypertension | Health Shots InFocus Ep 28
Radhika Bhirani
Stop the Supermom Syndrome | Health Shots InFocus Ep 27
Radhika Bhirani
The beauty and brains bias | Health Shots InFocus Ep 26
How to say NO | Health Shots InFocus Ep 25
Radhika Bhirani
The first period | Health Shots InFocus Ep 24
Radhika Bhirani
How colours change moods | Health Shots InFocus Ep 23
Radhika Bhirani
Garlic is an effective home remedy for UTI, says my mom
Shruti Bhattacharya
Honey and lemon for acne can be a magical home remedy – try it!
Natalia Ningthoujam
Feeling constipated? My mom says use onion to get rid of constipation
Shruti Bhattacharya
Fennel seeds can help manage period cramps and heavy flow, says my mom
Shruti Bhattacharya
Wheat flour is the best home remedy to remove tan, says my mom
Natalia Ningthoujam
Cucumber and mint water is a good weight loss drink, says my mom
Shruti Bhattacharya
Sunflower seeds can make your skin glow, says my mom
Shruti Bhattacharya
Chamomile for mosquito bites: 7 easy ways to get relief
Shruti Bhattacharya
