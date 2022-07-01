Log Out
Healthy Eating
If we are what we eat, then let us all be superfoods! From yummilicious recipes to nutrition hacks and of course, wholesome diets, this is a drool-worthy haven of “snackable” content.
Women’s Health
Healthy Eating
Nutrition
Recipes
Superfoods
Recipes
10 milkshake recipes for weight loss to add a healthy twist to your diet
Shruti Bhattacharya
Superfoods
Chia and Sabja seeds: How do these help you
Gurpreet Kaur
Nutrition
Tried fruits for fatty liver? Make sure to add these to your diet
Aayushi Gupta
Nutrition
Best shilajit capsules: 5 top picks for energy and vitality
Tanya Shree
Listen
Mental Health
How heat affects mental health | Health Shots InFocus Ep 30
Radhika Bhirani
Happiness Hacks
How to deal with body shaming? | Health Shots InFocus Ep 29
Radhika Bhirani
Self Care
The link between stress and hypertension | Health Shots InFocus Ep 28
Radhika Bhirani
Emotional Health
Stop the Supermom Syndrome | Health Shots InFocus Ep 27
Radhika Bhirani
Mental Health
The beauty and brains bias | Health Shots InFocus Ep 26
Mental Health
How to say NO | Health Shots InFocus Ep 25
Radhika Bhirani
Menstruation
The first period | Health Shots InFocus Ep 24
Radhika Bhirani
Happiness Hacks
How colours change moods | Health Shots InFocus Ep 23
Radhika Bhirani
Nutrition
Best whey protein for beginners: 10 choices for your fitness journey
Tanya Shree
Nutrition
Best Indian whey protein powders: 7 top picks to boost strength
Tanya Shree
Health Shots Recommends
Best shilajit products: 5 top picks to boost strength, stamina and power
Tanya Shree
Take a Poll
What is your go-to drink for weight loss?
Lemon-water
Herbal tea
Black coffee
Protein shakes
Superfoods
Chia seeds for weight loss: 6 delicious ways to enjoy them
Shruti Bhattacharya
Nutrition
16/8 intermittent fasting: Is it good or bad for you?
Natalia Ningthoujam
Nutrition
Side effects of skipping meals: Here’s what happens to your body
Natalia Ningthoujam
Nutrition
Best time to take calcium: Morning or night?
Natalia Ningthoujam
Recipes
Diwali snacks: 7 sugar-free recipes for diabetics to enjoy this festive season!
Aayushi Gupta
