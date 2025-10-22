5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

If you have diabetes, the way you cook and eat rice matters just as much as the type you choose. Choose for brown, wild, or long-grain rice and cook it al dente (slightly firm rath er than soft). Cooling cooked rice overnight increases resistant starch, which lowers its glycemic index. Soaking rice for a few hours before cooking can also reduce its starch content. When serving, fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables and include protein-rich foods like chicken, fish, or tofu. You can also mix rice with legumes such as lentils, beans, or chickpeas to slow carbohydrate absorption and maintain steady blood sugar levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock