5 diabetes-friendly rice options that have lower GI than white rice

Worried about eating white rice with diabetes? Some diabetic-friendly rice options have low glycemic index and are packed with fiber and nutrients that help manage blood sugar better.
Brown rice is one of the best swaps for white rice. With a glycemic index (GI) of around 50, it is a low-GI grain that digests slowly, keeping your blood sugar stable for longer. Since it retains the bran and germ layers, brown rice is rich in fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. These nutrients supports better blood sugar control and promote heart health. The slightly nutty flavour and chewy texture make it ideal for stir-fries, grain bowls, or as a side dish with lentils and veggies. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Red rice is a packed with many essential nutrients such as fiber, protein and antioxidants. Its GI ranges between 45 and 52, making it a healthy type of rice for diabetics. The vibrant red colour comes from anthocyanins, potent antioxidants also found in berries that help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. It is also high in fiber, which slows down glucose absorption. Replacing white rice with red rice can improve metabolic health and maintain stable blood sugar levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Surprisingly, even white basmati rice can be a good choice for people with diabetes. It has a moderate GI compared to other white rice varieties, meaning it releases energy more slowly. However, brown basmati rice is an even better option. It keeps the bran layer intact, providing extra fiber, B vitamins, and minerals. Its fluffy, aromatic grains make it perfect for diabetic-friendly pulao or biryani. Pair it with vegetables or lean protein. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Technically not a true rice but a grass seed, wild rice stands out for its exceptional nutrition profile. With a GI between 35 and 40, it is one of the lowest-GI options available.A half-cup serving offers about 17.5 grams of carbohydrates and 1.5 grams of fiber, helping regulate blood sugar and keeping you full for longer. It is also rich in protein, zinc, and magnesium, key nutrients for overall metabolic health. Because of its chewy texture, you can pair it with mushrooms, grilled fish, or roasted vegetables. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Black rice is a nutrient-dense grain with a GI of 35–45. It is loaded with fiber and powerful antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, that help combat oxidative stress, a major factor in diabetes complications. The deep purple-black hue signals its rich nutrient content. Apart from diabetes, black rice is also beneficial for eye and heart health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you have diabetes, the way you cook and eat rice matters just as much as the type you choose. Choose for brown, wild, or long-grain rice and cook it al dente (slightly firm rather than soft). Cooling cooked rice overnight increases resistant starch, which lowers its glycemic index. Soaking rice for a few hours before cooking can also reduce its starch content. When serving, fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables and include protein-rich foods like chicken, fish, or tofu. You can also mix rice with legumes such as lentils, beans, or chickpeas to slow carbohydrate absorption and maintain steady blood sugar levels. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock