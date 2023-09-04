Log Out
How-To Guides
For every new learning in life, you ask a 'How-to'! Let Health Shots be your guide on your journey towards better health with easy to understand and well-researched DIY tips for holistic wellness.
Women’s Health
How To
Post-Diwali detox: 9 ways to detoxify your body after the festive season
Natalia Ningthoujam
Celebrate a smoke-free and eco-friendly Diwali with these 7 tips
Arushi Bidhuri
How to breathe while running: 3 steps to protect your heart and lungs
Shruti Bhattacharya
Try shoulder shrugs to ease shoulder and neck pain
Aayushi Gupta
Listen
How heat affects mental health | Health Shots InFocus Ep 30
Radhika Bhirani
How to deal with body shaming? | Health Shots InFocus Ep 29
Radhika Bhirani
The link between stress and hypertension | Health Shots InFocus Ep 28
Radhika Bhirani
Stop the Supermom Syndrome | Health Shots InFocus Ep 27
Radhika Bhirani
The beauty and brains bias | Health Shots InFocus Ep 26
How to say NO | Health Shots InFocus Ep 25
Radhika Bhirani
The first period | Health Shots InFocus Ep 24
Radhika Bhirani
How colours change moods | Health Shots InFocus Ep 23
Radhika Bhirani
Russian squats: How to do this exercise for a stronger core and weight loss?
Shruti Bhattacharya
Diwali sweets: How to make diet-friendly mithai for a guilt-free festive season
Anjuri Nayar Singh
Tea bags for eyes: Follow these 8 tips to reduce puffiness and dark circles
Anjuri Nayar Singh
Want to get rid of hives? 9 effective ways to get relief
Natalia Ningthoujam
Are nose strips safe? 7 steps to use them correctly
Aayushi Gupta
World Arthritis Day: 10 simple ways to ease joint pain naturally
Aayushi Gupta
How to whiten teeth with charcoal powder?
Shruti Bhattacharya
World Mental Health Day: 9 tips to cope with job burnout
Natalia Ningthoujam
