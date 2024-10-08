Dr Rashmi N is a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals. She has completed MBBS from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and has a postgraduate Degree (Diplomate of National Board) in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from St. Martha's Hospital. S...more
Dr Sheena Kapoor is a dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She is a board-certified dermatologist from Indore. She has done a specialisation in dermatology from D.Y. Patil University, School of Medicine and a senior residency from King Edward Medical College (KEM...more
Dr Tanveer Aujla is a Senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Motherhood Women and Children's Hospital. She has completed her MBBS and M.D. in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab. She has served in Provincial Medical Services for 14 ...more
Dr (Prof) Amit Kumar Sharma is the Head of Department and Senior Consultant at Shalby Sanar International Hospitals. He heads that ENT, Cochlear Implant & Voice Disorders department at the hospital. He is a passionate academician and is also actively involved in teaching Otor...more
Dr Sunil Kumar Dash is a distinguished orthopaedics specialist in the Department of Orthopaedics at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Dr Dash has effectively provided treatment for over 10,000 patients requiring Joint Replacement, alleviating their orthopaedic issues. His p...more
Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni is the Director & Head - CVTS & Heart & Lung Transplant, Robotic Heart Surgery, at Nanavati Max Superspeciality. He has also worked as a Chief Consultant, Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Heart & Lung Transplantation, as well as at the Mini...more
Dr Madhurya Gogineni is a highly accomplished dermatologist with over five years of experience in the field. She excels in diagnosing and effectively treating a wide range of skin, hair, and nail disorders. With a holistic approach to dermatology, Dr. Gogineni crafts personalized...more
Dr Girish Bhalerao is an orthopedic surgeon in Mira Road, Mumbai, and has 17 years of experience in this field. Dr Bhalerao practices at Wockhardt Hospitals. He completed his MBBS from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in 2007, a Diploma in Orthopedics from Sancheti Insti...more
Dr Reshma T. Vishnani is a dermatologist, trichologist and cosmetologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She has completed her MBBS and DNB post-graduation degree in Dermatology from Mumbai. he has been working at KEM Hospital and later at Dr Marwah’s Clinic since 2017....more
Dr Aashish Chaudhry is amongst the best orthopedic surgeons and is the head of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital. He specializes in Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement, and Spine Surgery, and treats patients suffering from osteoarthriti...more
Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma is the Head of Department and Senior Consultant, Department of Medical Oncology at the Sanar International Hospitals. He is a Gold Medalist in DM Medical Oncology, and has done it from AIIMS, New Delhi. He is also a European Certified Medical Oncologist. Hi...more