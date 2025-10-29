World Stroke Day: 6 yoga poses to reduce the risk of stroke

Yes, yoga can also protect your heart and brain. This World Stroke Day, know 6 simple yoga poses that may help reduce the risk of stroke and support overall well-being.
Yoga offers a simple yet powerful way to lower the risk of stroke by improving blood circulation, heart health, and emotional well-being. A study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that yoga can be an effective self-administered therapy for stroke recovery. Practicing regularly helps control blood pressure, reduce stress, and keep the body flexible and balanced. The key is to practice with proper alignment and avoid pushing yourself beyond your limits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Start on your hands and knees. Slowly lift your hips upward, forming an inverted V. Keep your palms flat, spine straight, and heels pressing toward the floor. This pose boosts blood circulation to the brain, stretches the whole body, and helps release tension, which is great for calming both mind and body. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stand tall and shift your weight to one leg. Place the sole of your other foot on your inner thigh or calf (not the knee). Bring your palms together at your chest and focus on onepoint ahead. Tree pose improves balance, focus, and body awareness. It also helps steady the heart rate and manage blood pressure naturally. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Spread your feet apart, turn your right foot out, and bend your right knee while keeping the left leg straight. Extend your arms out parallel to the ground and gaze over your fronthand. This pose strengthens your legs and core, improves stamina, and boosts blood flow, all of which support heart and brain health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lie on your back, bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the floor. Press your feet down and lift your hips toward the ceiling while keeping your shoulders relaxed. Bridge pose stretches chest, strengthens the back, and improves circulation to the brain. It’s also a gentle way to reduce stress and fatigue. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lie on your stomach with your palms under your shoulders. Gently lift your upper body while keeping your elbows close to your sides. Do not strain your neck, just lift as far as feels comfortable. This pose strengthens the spine, improves breathing, and helps increase oxygen flow, all good for your brain and heart. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward while resting your forehead on the mat. Breathe deeply and relax. This deeply soothing pose relieves tension, slows your heartbeat, and calms your mind, helping lower stress levels that can contribute to stroke risk. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock