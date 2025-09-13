7 antioxidant-rich foods that naturally give you glowing skin

Want naturally glowing skin? Make conscious chances to your diet with these 7 antioxidant-rich foods to nourish your skin. These can help you fight ageing, dullness, and breakouts.
Yes, chocolate can be good for your skin as long as it is dark (at least 70 percent cocoa). Dark chocolate is rich in flavonoids, a type of antioxidant that improves blood flow tothe skin, increases hydration, and protects against sun damage. A small square or two a day can give your skin a visible boost while satisfying your sweet tooth. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This crunchy green veggie is a powerhouse of vitamins C and E, which are both essential for healthy, glowing skin. Vitamin C helps with collagen production, which keeps your skin firm, while vitamin E works to protect against UV damage. Broccoli also contains sulforaphane, a compound shown to have anti-ageing benefits on the skin. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Avocados are full of healthy fats and vitamin E, both of which help keep your skin soft, supple, and well-moisturized. They also contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which can help shield your skin from environmental damage. Plus, the creamy texture makes them easy to add to smoothies, toast, or salads. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This leafy green is not just great for your body, it is beneficial for skin too. Spinach is loaded with beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A helps support skin cell turnover and repair, leading to a clearer and more even complexion. It is also rich in iron, which helps deliver oxygen to your skin cells. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Blueberries may be small, but they pack a big punch when it comes to skin benefits. They are one of the richest sources of antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which help protectyour skin from signs of ageing like wrinkles and dullness. They also help fight inflammation, which can lead to breakouts and redness. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
That bright orange colour comes from beta-carotene, another powerful antioxidant. Like spinach, sweet potatoes support healthy skin turnover and act as a natural sunblock by helping protect the skin from UV rays. They are also a good source of vitamin C, which aids in collagen production. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock