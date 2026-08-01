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Ayurveda for stronger lungs: 4 everyday practices for better respiratory health

Simple Ayurvedic practices and herbs to enhance lung health, clear congestion, and strengthen your respiratory system for a vibrant life.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 1 Aug 2026, 01:00 pm IST
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Inputs from
Dr Partap Chauhan
Internal Medicine
Ayurveda for stronger lungs
Which Ayurvedic treatment is best for lungs? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

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Lung health matters now more than ever before. Thick urban pollution, seasonal allergies, secondhand smoke, and sitting all day indoors put a constant, heavy strain on your respiratory system. When acute medical crises hit, modern healthcare is completely indispensable. But when it comes to daily upkeep and long-term prevention, more and more people are turning to ancient holistic traditions.

Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine from India, provides a grounded, natural way to build deep respiratory strength. Rather than simply covering up symptoms after they appear, it focuses on restoring true balance within the body’s systems. By weaving simple daily routines, time-honoured plant remedies, and intentional breathing exercises into your life, you can build genuinely resilient lungs. These gentle practices help clear trapped congestion, protect delicate airways from irritants, and ensure you can breathe easily, even in polluted or harsh environments.

Understanding respiratory health through the Ayurvedic lens

In classical Ayurveda, the lungs are called Phupphusa. They act as the primary seat of the Pranavaha Srotas, the vital channels that carry breath and life force throughout your entire body. When breath flows freely here, your daily energy and physical vitality surge. Ayurveda views overall health through three fundamental energies called Doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

Your lung health relies mostly on keeping Kapha and Vata in harmony. Too much Kapha can cause thick, stubborn mucus to accumulate in your airways, resulting in heavy chest congestion and laboured breathing. On the other hand, a Vata imbalance brings sudden dryness and constriction to your respiratory passages, triggering persistent dry coughs, throat irritation, and unexpected breathlessness. Rather than merely masking these symptoms, Ayurveda clears out the underlying root causes and gently restores your natural internal balance for good.

Potent Ayurvedic herbs to support your airways

Ayurvedic medicine uses plant remedies proven over centuries to cleanse, soothe, and strengthen your respiratory tract:

hydrogen peroxide
Hydrogen peroxide can cause irritation and impact the respiratory tract. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.
  1. Vasaka (adhatoda vasica): A powerful natural bronchodilator. Vasaka relaxes tight airway muscles and thins stubborn phlegm so you can cough it up easily.
  2. Mulethi (liquorice root): Packed with anti-inflammatory compounds. Mulethi soothes inflamed throat tissues and protects your lungs from environmental irritants.
  3. Tulsi (holy basil): An adaptogenic herb. Warm Tulsi tea daily boosts your immunity against seasonal respiratory infections.
  4. Pippali (long pepper): A rejuvenative herb. Pippali improves how your cells absorb oxygen and nourishes weakened lung tissue over time.

Use these traditional herbs under proper guidance. You get a strong defence against modern air pollution.

Simple daily rituals for enhanced breathing

Your lungs don’t need drastic changes. Consistent daily habits build profound long-term benefits:

  1. Practice mindful pranayama: Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) and Kapalbhati expand lung capacity, optimise gas exchange, and calm your nervous system.
  2. Incorporate nasya therapy: Every morning, put two drops of warm sesame oil or Anu Taila in each nostril. Creates a barrier against airborne dust.
  3. Inhale warm herbal steam: Steam infused with carom seeds or eucalyptus clears congested sinuses and keeps bronchial passages hydrated.
  4. Embrace warm, nourishing foods: Eat freshly cooked warm meals with ginger, black pepper, and turmeric. Skip cold drinks; they trigger excess mucus.

A balanced approach to sustainable wellness

It is essential to remember that Ayurveda works best as a preventive practice, not a replacement for conventional medicine. If you ever experience a severe asthma attack, a sudden chest infection, or acute trouble breathing, always seek immediate emergency medical care from a certified medical doctor.

Looking after your lung health is never about quick fixes; it is about small, consistent daily habits. By bringing simple Ayurvedic remedies and regular breathing exercises into your life, you can effectively shield your lungs against modern pollution, build lasting physical stamina, protect your airways, and breathe easy for many healthy years to come.

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About The Author
Tavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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