The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us enough about how life is not simply about surviving, but also about thriving. It is about prioritising self care physically, mentally, emotionally and socially. The Health Shots InFocus podcast is built on the premise that health is not just about illness. It is the balance between mind, body and the world around us. Every episode, hosted by seasoned journalist and Health Shots editor Radhika Bhirani, will be a monologue to spark dialogues on wellness issues that matter.
‘Health is wealth’ is an adage you must have heard umpteen times in your life, but do you abide by it? We always tend to take our health for granted – even with the prevailing threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a new study every day, warning us of how our lifestyle is wrecking our physical and mental health. But we turn a deaf ear to it! Well, not anymore! As a platform to promote health and wellness, HealthShots considers it a responsibility to apprise you with different ailments that can affect you and your family. That’s simply because awareness is the first step to prevention. That’s why on World Health Day, we are launching our all-new podcast series, The HealthShots Show. We will interview the Who’s Who of the health world to help you understand some common chronic health problems a little better. So stay tuned, kyunki yeh health ka maamla hai!
A weekly podcast series, this will delve deep into the science of menstruation. Why does PMS hurt so? Why does chocolate seem like the perfect solution to all our period woes?With this quirky yet informative series, we plan to tackle such topics—so as to give you a better insight into those utterly, truly, horrible five days. This presentation is brought to you by HT Smartcast.
There is nothing that science cannot solve! Hello, folks welcome to yet another season of Science Waala Gyaan. And this season is going to be all about nutrition. Plus, this time all our scientifically charged up gyaan will be backed by an expert. Yes, we have got you a renowned clinical nutritionist, Loveneet Batra, who will be your guiding light when it comes to nutrition. So, let the gyaan session begin!
What if people knew you by your weight and not your name? Through this audio journey, come meet Meghna: a 30-year-old woman trying to lose weight. Stand by her as she narrates her trials and tribulations at the gym, struggles through body pain, and changes her eating habits in a bid to get healthy. This presentation is brought to you by HT smartcast.
This podcast aims to connect you with female champions as they share their stories of triumph and victory over various mental, emotional, physical, personal crises.It is an ode to women who have emerged stronger, cognisant, and powerful thanks to their individual journeys. This presentation is brought to you by HT smartcast.
Did you know that eating methi seeds can cure diabetes? You must cover your face with a handkerchief to protect yourself from air pollution! You can lose weight in 10 days with keto diet…There is always something or the other making news in the arena of health & wellness. But are the trends really worth the hype? Is that fancy diet really going to give you the results it promises? We will decode it all, in our weekly podcast series: TBH with RJ Neeta. This presentation is brought to you by HT smartcast.
Yoga Se Hoga is not a cosmetic solution; rather, it’s spiritual in nature. And the ones who understand its power actually learn the art of living. That’s why on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2020, we have got for you sessions with your yoga guide Deepali. All these yoga sessions are designed by renowned yoga guru Grand Master Akshar. In these masterclasses, they will teach you doable yoga poses and explain how are they beneficial for you in dealing with your day to day problems then may it be anxiety or PCOD. Because frankly, yoga se hi yoga! Hoga
ब्यूटी के पुराने पैमाने या कॉन्फीडेंस को नेक्स्ट लेवल पर ले जाने वाला अपना यूनीक स्टाइल! क्या है आपकी अपनी ब्यूटी? आइए चलते हैं पर्सनालिटी को एक अनोखा अंदाज देने वाले इस पॉडकास्ट ‘ब्रेकिंग ब्यूटी स्टीरियोटाइप’ में आरजे सोना के साथ।
Stress will come and stress will go, but sailing through a tense situation is something that we all need to learn. In this podcast, Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor – Entertainment at Hindustan Times, will be your guide on how you can be a better version of yourself. So, relax and Tension Not!
Pregnancy and Parenthood are the two choices we make for life. For some of us it’s a smooth ride. For the rest of us, it’s difficult to even begin. Still, we find it worth our while. So much so that we opt for all kinds of fertility treatments. One of the most notable being IVF.
Welcome to Spill the beauty, your one–stop guide to everything skincare with none other than veteran Dr Blossom Kocchar. So, get set to tune in every week, we cover all that you need to look smashing and stunning this festive season.
Drama Down Under is a sexual health podcast, hosted by Meghna Kriplani who is the content head at HealthShots, and Dr Niveditha Manokaran, a dermatologist and venereologist who works as a clinician in sexual and reproductive medicine in Sydney. From anal sex and sex toys to pubic hair and consent—nothing is taboo on this podcast. Come listen as via personal anecdotes, annals of biology, and practical advice they tell you everything you need to know about your vagina. Because it’s time to talk about this very important part of the female anatomy, minus the sharam and the shame.
Don’t worry, be happy! Well, it sounds simple but when life knocks you down and you have no hope, then getting back up can be very difficult. That’s why we at Health Shots have got for you this all-new series called Happiness Hacks, where renowned mental health experts and life coaches will guide you and give you your daily dose of wellness with some doable and effective hacks. So, stay tuned.
We all know that eating right, exercising daily, drinking enough water, taking a break from our smartphones and so on… are much-needed for a healthy life. But amongst everything that we do on a daily basis, our well-being take a backseat. If you agree, then come on this journey with Arshia–a young millennial woman on a path to wellness–as she does weekly check-ins, sharing her fitness goals. This presentation is brought to you by HT Smartcast.
The convenience of fast food or eating-out comes at the cost of our health. With Health Anusar, we bring to you, healthy and homely recipes that prioritize your taste and nutrition, so that tasty khana isn’t just easy to make, easy to avail and full of health and nutrition. So get ready to note down quick, easy to make, multi-cultural recipes coming straight from the kitchen experts and mother-daughter duo Kishneet and Mini.
Health is wealth! We have heard this saying a lot of times but when it comes to taking care of ourselves, we tend to ignore it. But, we need to remember that agar aapki sehat hi khraab hai toh baaki sab bhi gadbad hone ke chances hai! So, to ensure that you always stay healthy, HealthShots is presenting ‘Healthy Zindagi, a brand new podcast series. Toh sune aur healthy rahein!
Welcome to It’s Okay, a series of letters addressed to the complexities of life. This podcast is an outlet for intangible emotions women deal with, such as stress, anxiety, joy, frustration…Through this podcast we want to offer you, our dear listener, camaraderie and solace. And also the knowledge that you are not alone. We stand with you! This presentation is brought to you by HT Smartcast.
अचार, चटनी, पापड़, मेनीक्योर, पेडिक्योर और परिवार की देखभाल कैसे करें…., यही स्त्रियों के मुद्दे नहीं हैं। आधी आबादी को हक है दुनिया के सामाजिक, आर्थिक और राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर अपनी बात खुलकर रखने का। हेल्थ शॉट्स हिंदी पॉडकास्ट ‘कड़क चाय’ में दिमाग के इन्हीं पर्दों को उठाने आ रहीं हैं स्त्री अधिकारों की पैरोकार और एक्टिविस्ट प्रो. सुजाता। तो सुनते रहिए हर सोमवार कड़क चाय।
आप कितनी इंटेलीजेंट हैं, आपकी सेलेरी कितनी है या सोसायटी में आपका रौब-रुतबा कितना ज्यादा है… ये और बात है। पर आप कितनी विवेकशील हैं, बदलाव के लिए कितनी फ्लेक्सिबल हैं और चीजों को कितना पॉजिटिव तरीके से ले पाती हैं- असल में यही रास्ता आपको खुशियों की तरफ ले जाता है। इस राह में आपकी गाइड और मेंटोर है आपकी मेधा। आप अपने प्रति, अपने परिवार, दोस्तों और समाज के प्रति कितनी प्रोग्रेसिव हैं, इसका क्वांटम मेधा ही तय करती है। मन की मेधा से जुड़े ऐसे ही मुद्दों पर बात कर रहीं हैं जैन स्कॉलर, लेखिका और लाइफ कोच मेधावी जैन। मन की मेधा के साथ आप सुन रहीं हैं एचटी स्मार्टकास्ट और ये है हेल्थ शॉट्स प्रोडक्शन।