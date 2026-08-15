Independence Day special: Mango coconut and pistachio verrine, a tricolour-inspired delight

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As India celebrates Independence Day, food becomes a beautiful way to express patriotism and creativity. Inspired by the vibrant colours of the Indian flag, the Mango Coconut and Pistachio Verrine by Chef Ayushi Jain from International Institute of Culiary Arts (IICA), New Delhi is an elegant layered dessert that combines tropical flavours, contrasting textures, and visual appeal. Featuring a crunchy pistachio crumble, silky coconut mousse, and luscious mango compote, this dessert is perfect for festive gatherings, family celebrations, and special Independence Day menus.
Served chilled in individual verrine glasses, this dessert offers a refreshing finish to any meal while showcasing the rich flavours of mango, coconut, and pistachio. Its vibrant green, white, and saffron layers beautifully represent the spirit of the nation, making it a fitting tribute to India’s Independence Day celebrations.
The Mango Coconut and Pistachio Verrine is a modern plated dessert that combines simplicity with sophistication. The nutty pistachio crumble provides a delightful crunch, the coconut mousse brings a creamy tropical richness, and the mango compote adds natural sweetness and fruity freshness. Together, these layers create a balanced dessert that is light, refreshing, and visually stunning.
Begin by rubbing the chilled butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the milk powder, ground pistachio, almond powder, sugar, vanilla essence, and green colour. Mix thoroughly until evenly combined. Spread the mixture on a baking tray and bake at 170°C for 10–15 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Allow it to cool completely before use.
In a clean saucepan, combine the chopped mango and cook over low heat until the fruit softens. Add sugar, butter, and lemon juice, stirring continuously. Cook for another five minutes until the mixture thickens slightly and develops a glossy texture. Remove from heat and allow it to cool completely.
Melt the white chocolate and gradually add warm coconut cream to create a smooth ganache. In a separate bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks form. Fold the coconut ganache gently into the whipped cream, followed by the desiccated coconut. Mix carefully to maintain a light and airy texture.
Creating neat and distinct layers is key to achieving the dessert’s visual appeal:
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