From deadlifts to kettlebell swings: Fitness expert shares 7 weight lifting exercises to reduce belly fat

When it comes to burning belly fat, most people think of running on a treadmill or doing endless crunches. But don’t forget to add weight lifting exercises to your fitness routine. While it is usually linked to building muscle, weight lifting exercises can also be incredibly effective for fat loss, especially around your midsection. That is because strength training boosts your metabolism, helps your body burn more calories at rest, and triggers fat-burning hormones. And when you focus on the right exercises that engage multiple muscle groups, you get even better results. So if you are ready to lose belly fat and build a stronger, leaner body, it is time to incorporate these weight lifting exercises into your regular workout routine!
These weight lifting exercises can help you shed those extra kilos around your belly and bring your body back in shape:
They target your hamstrings, glutes, back, and core, helping you burn maximum calories.
Here’s how to perform it:
This full-body exercise targets legs and glutes while also engaging your core. Squats can help you with fat loss, especially around the belly.
Here’s how to perform it:
It strengthens your shoulders, triceps, and upper chest, helping you build upper body strength.
Here’s how to perform it:
While it will not help you burn massive calories burn but dumbbell curls can definitely help you build muscle mass and boost metabolism.
Here’s how to perform it:
It targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps, and also supports muscle growth and fat loss.
Here’s how to perform it:
Kettlebell swings work your glutes, hamstrings, hips, and lower back while also increasing heart rate, making it an effective exercise to burn calories and strengthen your core at the same time.
Here’s how to perform it:
Rows target your upper and middle back, but they also require core engagement to maintain balance and good form. Therefore, it helps reduce the appearance of belly fat.
Here’s how to perform it:
When it comes to burning belly fat, weight lifting exercises are more effective than most people think. Unlike cardio, which burns calories mainly during the workout, lifting weights helps build lean muscle, boosting your metabolism so you burn more calories even at rest. This makes it easier to lose fat, including around your midsection.
In fact, a study published in Obesity Reviews found that strength training supports fat loss while helping preserve muscle mass, key for sustainable weight management. So, if your goal is to shed belly fat and tone up, adding weight lifting exercises to your routine can make a big difference.
Aim for 3-4 sessions per week, combining full-body strength training with proper nutrition and rest for the best results.
Not necessarily. What matters most is consistency, gradually increasing resistance and focusing on compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups.
Yes, most of the exercises like squats, deadlifts, and dumbbell curls can be done by beginners. Start with lighter weights and focus on form.
