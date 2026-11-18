Seven yoga practices to enhance your metabolic health, improve energy levels, and promote overall well-being through consistent practice.

Metabolic health is the body’s ability to convert food into energy, regulate blood sugar, maintain hormone balance, and support the functions of the body’s vital organs. These functions are often disrupted by a modern lifestyle of prolonged periods of sitting, erratic eating habits, lack of physical activity and high levels of stress, resulting in the onset of lifestyle-related diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Practising yoga regularly is a great way to support the body’s metabolic health. Yoga is a holistic practice that influences many body systems through its movements, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques. Even a short daily practice can help bring about positive changes to health and well-being.

Seven yogic practices to support metabolic health

Seven important yoga exercises can help keep your metabolism healthy and boost it.

Surya namaskara (sun salutation)

Surya Namaskara is a dynamic sequence of 12 movements, performed in conjunction with breath. It works the entire body, enhancing circulation, increasing energy expenditure and building up cardiovascular endurance. Regular practice of Surya Namaskara can aid weight loss and improve glucose utilisation.

2. Trikonasana (triangle pose)

Triangle Pose is a standing pose that involves lateral stretching and core engagement. It increases flexibility in the legs and supports muscle activity while improving posture and increasing body awareness.

3. Ardha matsyendrasana (half spinal twist)

The Half Spinal Twist is a seated pose that increases spinal mobility, supports torso flexibility, and supports awareness of the digestive system. It strengthens the back muscles that support the spine.

4. Mandukasana (frog pose)

This forward-bending asana gently compresses the abdomen and engages the core. It can be included in any practice, depending on the individual’s ability, and supports digestion.

5. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

Cobra Pose, or Bhujangasana, is another excellent pose for the back muscles. This pose increases spinal flexibility while opening the chest. It also helps increase the practitioner’s breathing capacity.

6. Kapalabhati pranayama

This is a very active breathing practice. The exhalations are forceful, rapid and are performed with the abdominal muscles. The inhalations are passive. This practice can help to increase awareness of the respiratory system. It should be learned under the guidance of a qualified teacher, especially by those with medical conditions.

7. Siddha walk

This structured walking practice follows a figure-eight pattern. It is performed in a North-to-South and then South-to-North direction. It includes conscious movement, direction, posture and breathing. Walking in this manner activates large muscle groups, which use up glucose in the body. It supports cardiovascular health and the body’s metabolism. This can be added to a daily routine to help maintain physical activity.

Consistency is the key to metabolic wellness

In addition to practising these seven poses for metabolic health, it is also important to maintain regular sleep, eat healthy meals, drink plenty of water and manage stress. These practices can easily be incorporated into your daily yoga practice. Start with a short practice and slowly increase the length as your body adjusts to the different movements.