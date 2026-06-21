International Day of Yoga: Can yoga during ovulation help support conception?

Gentle yoga practices can help your body during ovulation, improve fertility, and lower stress for women planning a pregnancy.

For many women planning a pregnancy, ovulation becomes a date to track. But biologically, it is much more than that. Ovulation is a coordinated process involving hormones, ovarian response, metabolism, sleep and the body’s stress regulation. When stress, irregular routines or underlying conditions affect this balance, the fertile window can become more difficult to manage. Yoga can be a useful supportive practice during this phase, provided it is done gently and without strain. The aim during ovulation is not intense exercise but relaxation, steady breathing, and greater mind-body awareness.

Which yoga poses can support relaxation during ovulation?

“Gentle poses such as Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), and Viparita Karani (Legs-up-the-wall) can help the body relax and support pelvic comfort during this window”, Dr Alimileti Jhansi Rani, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Hyderabad, tells Health Shots.

Supta baddha konasana (reclining butterfly pose): This relaxation pose opens the hips. To do it, lie on your back with the soles of your feet together and let your knees drop outward.

This relaxation pose opens the hips. To do it, lie on your back with the soles of your feet together and let your knees drop outward. Setu bandhasana (bridge pose): This gentle backbend strengthens the glutes and lower back while stretching the chest and spine. Lift your hips off the ground while keeping your feet and shoulders firmly planted.

This gentle backbend strengthens the glutes and lower back while stretching the chest and spine. Lift your hips off the ground while keeping your feet and shoulders firmly planted. Viparita karani (legs-up-the-wall): This restorative pose helps the body relax and may improve blood circulation. Lie on your back with your legs resting vertically against a wall.

Breathing practices can also be beneficial during ovulation.

Anulom vilom: This alternate-nostril breathing technique promotes relaxation and may help balance the body’s stress response.

This alternate-nostril breathing technique promotes relaxation and may help balance the body’s stress response. Bhramari: Often called the humming bee breath, this technique involves creating a gentle humming sound while exhaling. It can help calm the mind and reduce stress.

Can yoga help support fertility naturally?

While yoga does not directly improve fertility or guarantee conception, it may support reproductive health by helping manage stress, improving sleep quality, and promoting overall physical and emotional well-being. These factors can play an important role in maintaining hormonal balance and supporting a healthy fertility journey.

Stress, poor sleep, and metabolic imbalance can affect reproductive health, especially in women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), where ovulation may already be irregular.

Yoga may also help with an often-overlooked aspect of trying to conceive: the emotional pressure surrounding ovulation. Tracking fertile days can become stressful, especially when every cycle feels important. A regular yoga practice, even for 15 minutes a day, may help reduce stress, improve sleep, and foster a calmer relationship with the body.

What role can yoga play when trying to conceive?

Research on yoga and fertility is still evolving, but some early findings are encouraging. A pilot study published in the International Journal of Yoga found that a 12-week yoga intervention in women with PCOS-related infertility was associated with improvements in metabolic, hormonal, and quality-of-life parameters. Within one year, 13 women in the yoga group conceived compared to seven in the control group.

However, the study involved a relatively small number of participants, so larger studies are needed before firm conclusions can be drawn about yoga’s direct impact on fertility outcomes.

Yoga should not be considered a substitute for fertility evaluation or medical treatment. If a couple has been trying to conceive without success, seeking medical advice is important. However, when practised consistently and safely, yoga can be a supportive addition during the ovulation window, helping the body stay calmer, better rested, and more balanced throughout the conception journey.