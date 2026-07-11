Worried about eye health? Try this simple yoga trick to save your sight

Since childhood, we are advised to take our eye health seriously. But we continue to take it lightly, indulging in excessive screen time, inadequate eye care and nutrition, and insufficient eye rest. Vision problems can’t simply be corrected with exercises. But you can do eye yoga to strengthen your vision. Most people, and even young children, are already experiencing vision problems, particularly because of reading in the dark, late-night usage of smartphones, excessive screen time and due to underlying health conditions such as diabetes. However, weak eyesight can be overcome, and we can take steps to maintain the health of our eyes.
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Fitness trainer Juhi Kapoor has popularly shared some ways to improve your eyesight. But one interesting way is to do the Tratak Kriya, a meditation exercise for the eyes. Tratak kriya is a very powerful yogic technique, also known as the eye-cleansing kriya. This helps to strengthen eye muscles. This yoga technique can be practised daily for 2-3 minutes or 3-5 rounds. It’s a very simple technique that involves moving your eyeballs in different directions. For example, up, right, down and left. You can do 3-4 clockwise and 3-4 anti-clockwise rounds of the eyeballs.
If you have a migraine, you should avoid this technique because it requires continuous staring without blinking. Those with psychic issues should avoid this workout. Trataka should not be used by those who are prone to schizophrenia or hallucinations.
You can do it every day for 2 to 3 minutes, or even multiple times during the day if possible.
Try the methods listed below to enhance your vision and get rid of your specs:
Additionally, good eating is necessary alongside yoga. Your eyesight can be improved by making several healthy lifestyle choices. Among them is a healthy diet, which involves the regular intake of foods rich in vitamins A and C.
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