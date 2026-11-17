Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects the body’s ability to generate energy and impacts circulation, nerve function, the heart, and vital organs. Therefore, managing Diabetes requires a focus on improving the body’s overall metabolic health. Yoga is a systematic practice of movement, breath, awareness and discipline in daily life. This can support the body’s normal physiological processes of glucose regulation.
Glucose is the body’s main source of energy. People with Type 2 diabetes cannot use insulin effectively, and the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. This can result in increased levels of blood sugar, which can damage the body’s blood vessels and nerves over time, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, vision loss and neuropathy.
From a yogic perspective, the body is healthy when its systems are in balance. Irregular routines, lack of activity, stress, and irregular sleep patterns can negatively affect the body’s metabolism. Yoga is a way of life that can help restore balance by incorporating physical activity, breathing techniques, and relaxation into a daily routine.
Movement through asanas engages large muscle groups, which use up glucose and increase insulin sensitivity. Movement also aids weight management, improves circulation, and supports heart health. Pranayama and meditation help relax the body and mind, balancing the autonomic nervous system. This, in turn, reduces stress and helps improve sleep.
A consistent routine combining these practices can support metabolic health:
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