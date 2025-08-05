Japanese walking and 4 other walking rituals you may have never tried

Do you think walking is just about speed or exercise? These 5 powerful walking rituals, from Tai Chi to barefoot walking, offer physical and mental health benefits.
You may have heard of Vipassana as a form of silent seated meditation, but there is also a walking version that is just as effective. Vipassana walking is a practice of intentional, slow, and focused movement. Each step is taken mindfully, often in sync with the breath. You need to keep your focus on how your foot touches the ground, how your weight shifts, and how your breath moves with your body. Only a few minutes of this kind of walking can ground you, reduce stress, and shift your entire mindset. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Originating in Japan under the name Shinrin-yoku, forest bathing is not about hiking or exercise. It is about slowly immersing yourself in the atmosphere of the forest, with all five senses awake. You walk slowly, pause often, and notice the scent of trees and plants, the light filtering through the leaves, and the subtle movements of nature. You might even sit quietly or touch the bark of a tree. This practice has been shown to lower cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and boost mood and immune function. It is a gentle way to connect with nature. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tai Chi is often known as a flowing, graceful martial art, but there is a walking version, too, and it is equally powerful. Tai Chi walking involves slow, deliberate steps, synchronized with deep breathing and body awareness. It strengthens balance, coordination, and posture while calming the nervous system. While it may look simple, it is surprisingly challenging and deeply meditative. It is perfect for those who want to integrate mindfulness and physical health in one practice. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Influenced by practices like shodo (calligraphy), zazen (seated meditation), and martial arts, traditional Japanese walking emphasises alignment, a straight spine, relaxed shoulders, and a soft, grounded step. Try to walk with as little extra movement as possible, keeping your body calm and centered. This form of walking invites mindfulness and presence in daily life. Remember, it is more than just technique, but it is a mindset. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
When was the last time you walked barefoot outside, not just on sand, but on grass? Barefoot walking, also known as "earthing," is practiced in many indigenous cultures and is gaining popularity in wellness circles. Walking barefoot stimulates nerve endings, improves balance and foot strength, and may even help regulate inflammation and sleep through direct contact with nature. Just find a clean, safe patch of nature and walk slowly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock