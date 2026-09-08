Training in the heat: A fitness expert’s guide to exercising safely in India’s tropical climate

Your health shouldn’t wait because of finances
Loan up to ₹5 LakhsStarting at 11% p.a.*Check Eligibility
With Northern and Central India reeling from a heatwave, exercising in the extreme weather may not be comfortable. Still, it may also put your health at risk. The scorching summer sun and humidity affect the body’s temperature, making you feel exhausted. If proper precautions are not taken, it can lead to severe dehydration and increase the risk of heatstroke.
It’s crucial to understand how the body responds to extreme heat during exercise and how to meet its needs. Exercising in hot weather doubles the body’s workload, raising its temperature and affecting internal temperature regulation. As you train, the muscles contract and generate heat. The body tries to cool itself down naturally by sweating and diverting blood to the skin to help heat escape. But because oxygen is used to cool the body’s skin, the muscles start craving more oxygen.
The body struggles to deliver enough oxygen to the muscles, resulting in fatigue, and it also puts extra strain on the heart, which pumps faster to move more blood. Lack of oxygen can make you feel weak and dizzy, and in severe cases, it can make you faint or lose consciousness for a short while. Training under high temperatures also causes the body to lose electrolytes and fluids. This can lead to dehydration, fatigue, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke.
However, that does not mean you can’t train in summer. The solution is to adapt your training to minimize the adverse effects of summer. Here are certain ways you can stay fit even when the temperature outside continues to soar.
To train safely in the tropical Indian climate, stay well hydrated before, during, and after workouts, replace lost electrolytes, wear breathable fabrics, and avoid training outdoors in the peak afternoon sun. Stay active and beat the summer heat with these simple ways to stay fit and cool.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.