Why might your workout be wrecking your health? Find the link between stress and fitness

How the nervous system affects fitness can transform your workout and recovery, helping you achieve sustainable health throughout your life.

For decades, fitness culture has celebrated visible effort. Sweat, soreness, and relentless progression have stood in for health. That approach worked when bodies were younger, and recovery came easily. But as people move into their thirties, forties, and beyond, the limits of effort-driven training begin to show. Injuries linger, sleep fragments, motivation wavers, and performance plateaus despite increasing effort. A quieter shift is now underway in how we think about fitness, one that puts the nervous system at the heart of long-term physical capacity.

Aging is often framed in terms of muscles and hormones: strength declines, hormone levels shift, and joints stiffen. Less attention is paid to the nervous system, despite its central role in movement quality, energy regulation, pain management, and recovery. Every repetition, sprint, or stretch is processed through it. When the system is overloaded, the body compensates, not out of weakness or lack of discipline, but as a protective mechanism.

What causes high sleep stress?

Modern life keeps the nervous system in a state of near-constant alert. Work deadlines, endless screen exposure, irregular meals, poor sleep, and social pressure all contribute to sustained stress. When high-intensity training is layered on top of this, the body can remain in a threat-dominant state. The result is tightness that never seems to ease, a higher resting heart rate, disrupted sleep, reduced strength gains, and a persistent fatigue that no rest day seems to fix.

What happens to the body when you stop exercising?

As we age, the margin for error narrows. Recovery slows not because the body is failing, but because the system coordinating repair, adaptation, and energy balance becomes less tolerant of repeated strain. This explains why two people following the same training plan can have very different results. The difference is often not motivation, but the state of their nervous system.

Can breathwork be harmful?

Effort still matters, but without regulation, effort alone becomes increasingly costly. Regulating the nervous system does not mean avoiding hard training; it means sequencing and dosing it more strategically. Controlled breathing, slower strength sessions, longer rest intervals, and consistent low-intensity aerobic work help restore balance between stress and recovery. These practices support better sleep, autonomic balance, and overall ability to absorb training stress rather than endure it.