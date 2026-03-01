Common pills that can raise your blood pressure: Cardiologist explains the hidden risks

That painkiller or cold tablet in your medicine cabinet could be quietly raising your blood pressure. Cardiologist explains which common medications may spike BP and what you should watch out for.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, affects nearly 1.3 billion people worldwide and remains one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke. While most people focus on salt intake, stress, or lack of exercise as triggers, there is another culprit hiding in plain sight, everyday medications. From painkillers and cold tablets to steroids and antidepressants, certain commonly used drugs can quietly push your blood pressure higher.

According to Dr Sameer V. Pagad, Consultant Cardiologist, many patients struggle with uncontrolled readings without realising that the medicines they take for minor ailments may be contributing to the spike. Understanding how these drugs affect your body is the first step toward protecting your heart health.

Why do common painkillers like NSAIDs raise blood pressure?

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen are widely used for headaches, arthritis, and muscle pain. However, Dr Pagad explains that these medications can cause the body to retain excess fluid and sodium, which puts additional pressure on the kidneys.

When kidney function is affected, blood pressure can rise significantly. A study published in the British Medical Journal found that even short-term NSAID use may increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. For people with existing hypertension, safer alternatives like acetaminophen may sometimes be recommended after consulting a doctor.

How steroids and corticosteroids affect blood pressure

Corticosteroids are commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation in conditions like asthma, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases. These drugs mimic adrenal hormones but can increase sodium reabsorption in the kidneys, leading to fluid buildup.

This added fluid volume puts strain on blood vessels, causing them to constrict and raising blood pressure levels. Research published in the Canadian Respiratory Journal has linked oral corticosteroids to a higher risk of hypertension and even acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Dr Pagad notes that higher doses and long-term use carry greater risks.

Can cold and cough medicines spike your BP?

Decongestants work by narrowing blood vessels in the nasal passages to reduce swelling. But this narrowing doesn’t stay limited to the nose, it can affect blood vessels throughout the body.

Some cold medicines also contain NSAIDs, creating a double impact. According to research in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, certain decongestants may stimulate the heart and cause high blood pressure. If you already have hypertension, it’s wise to check labels carefully and consult your doctor before using such products.

Do antidepressants increase hypertension risk?

Antidepressants help balance brain chemicals and are essential for managing depression and anxiety. However, Dr Pagad highlights that some categories, such as MAOIs, TCAs, and certain SSRIs, may increase blood pressure in susceptible individuals, especially at higher doses.

While not everyone experiences this side effect, regular monitoring is crucial, particularly if you already have hypertension.

Dr Pagad advises that if you notice unexplained blood pressure spikes, review your medication list with your doctor. Never stop prescribed medicines abruptly, but do not ignore what your medicine cabinet might be doing to your heart.