Heart–hormone connection: Why cardiovascular health needs to enter the menopause conversation?

Explore the vital link between menopause and heart health, and why monitoring cardiovascular risk matters during this life stage.

When women think about menopause, they usually expect hot flashes, changing periods, mood swings or sleepless nights. Very few expect their menopause conversation to include their heart. Perhaps it should. Menopause is not a heart disease, nor does declining estrogen alone “cause” cardiovascular disease. But the menopausal transition coincides with important changes in cholesterol, blood pressure, body composition, blood sugar regulation and vascular health. Research increasingly suggests this period can be an important window for earlier cardiovascular risk identification.

Why do hormones matter to the heart?

Estrogen does much more than regulate menstruation. It interacts with blood vessels, lipid metabolism and several systems involved in cardiovascular health.

As ovarian hormone levels fluctuate and ultimately decline through menopause, some women experience less favourable changes in LDL cholesterol, abdominal fat and other cardiometabolic markers.

Ageing, genetics, lifestyle, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, sleep and existing metabolic health all contribute too, which is why we should resist blaming every midlife change on hormones. The important message is not “menopause damages your heart.” It is: “menopause is an excellent time to start paying much closer attention to your heart.”

The warning signs may be sitting quietly in your blood report

One of the problems with cardiovascular risk is that it can build silently. A woman may be preoccupied with night sweats or brain fog. At the same time, her blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, blood glucose, or waist circumference gradually moves in the wrong direction. That is why menopause healthcare must move beyond symptom management. A meaningful midlife health conversation should include blood pressure, lipid profile, blood glucose or HbA1c, weight and waist changes, physical activity, sleep, smoking history and family history. Think of it as creating a cardiovascular baseline rather than waiting for a cardiovascular event.

Your hot flashes are not a heart diagnosis

There is emerging evidence linking persistent vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats with less favourable cardiovascular risk profiles. But having hot flashes does not mean a woman has or will develop heart disease. It means we are learning that symptoms we once considered merely inconvenient may sometimes provide useful information about a woman’s broader health. That is an important shift.

What can women actually do?

Midlife prevention does not need to be complicated. Know your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. Don’t ignore increasing abdominal weight; prioritise movement, including both aerobic activity and strength training. Eat for long-term metabolic and cardiovascular health rather than chasing restrictive menopause diets. Protect sleep, stop smoking, manage diabetes or hypertension appropriately, and discuss significant family history with your doctor.

Personalised medical advice on menopause treatment

Menopausal hormone therapy can be appropriate and beneficial for many women with bothersome menopause symptoms, depending on factors including age, timing, symptoms and medical history. But it should not be started solely to prevent cardiovascular disease. Similarly, women choosing non-hormonal or natural interventions deserve evidence-informed care rather than the assumption that “natural” automatically means appropriate for everyone.

Perhaps we are asking the wrong menopause question

For years we have asked how do we get a woman through menopause believe the better question is what can we do for her heart at 45 or 50 that her 70-year-old self will thank us for? Menopause may bring a woman into the healthcare conversation because of a hot flash. But if that conversation also helps identify hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes risk or unhealthy lifestyle patterns earlier, we have done something much bigger than manage menopause. We have used midlife as an opportunity to protect the decades that come after it.