Hypertension: Avoid these 5 exercises with high blood pressure

If you are dealing with hypertension, you need to keep a check on your daily workout. Make sure you avoid these 5 exercises to avoid with high blood pressure.

Dealing with high blood pressure can feel like a constant battle. Do you ever wonder if your workout routine could be making it worse? Many focus on diet, which is crucial, but what about exercise? While staying active is key to better health, not all exercises are safe for those with hypertension. Some can cause sudden spikes in blood pressure, putting extra strain on the heart. You have to be careful about the exercises you do with high blood pressure. Some exercises to avoid with high blood pressure include heavy weightlifting, sprinting, and intense high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These activities increase heart rate and blood pressure too quickly, posing dangerous health risks. Instead, you should perform moderate, steady activities like walking, swimming, or yoga.

What is high blood pressure?

High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when the force of blood against your artery walls is too high. This makes your heart work harder, which can lead to serious health problems over time, such as heart disease or stroke. According to the World Health Organization, hypertension affects over one billion adults globally or one in four adults aged between 30 and 79. It is the leading risk factor for death worldwide and accounts for about half of all deaths related to heart disease and stroke. Blood pressure is measured with two numbers: systolic (the pressure during heartbeats) and diastolic (the pressure when the heart is at rest). Hypertension is diagnosed if either of these numbers is too high.

What are the symptoms of high blood pressure?

High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because it typically shows no symptoms. However, in severe cases or sudden spikes, certain symptoms may appear. Common symptoms include:

Dizziness

Heart palpitations

Nausea and vomiting

Headaches

Chest pain

Some people might even notice blood spots in the eyes, known as subconjunctival hemorrhage. Other signs can include shortness of breath, blurred vision, fatigue, and confusion. In rare cases, high blood pressure can cause nosebleeds. It is important to remember that some people with high blood pressure feel fine, so regular check-ups are key to diagnosing it and starting treatment to manage it.

What causes high blood pressure?

High blood pressure can develop due to several causes, often a mix of genetic and lifestyle factors. Here are some common causes of high BP:

Genetics play a role, as family history can increase the risk of developing hypertension.

Lifestyle choices like a poor diet, especially high in salt, processed foods, or unhealthy fats, can lead to hypertension.

Age is another key factor—blood pressure tends to rise as we grow older.

Obesity is a major cause of hypertension, as extra body weight forces the heart to work harder to pump blood.

Lack of physical activity and excessive alcohol consumption also contribute to high blood pressure.

Smoking damages the blood vessels, increasing pressure in the arteries.

Chronic stress can also temporarily increase blood pressure, and over time, it may contribute to long-term hypertension.

Medications like birth control pills or overuse of pain relievers can also raise blood pressure.

Certain underlying medical conditions, such as kidney disease, sleep apnea, and thyroid problems, can lead to secondary hypertension. In some cases, conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol can worsen the risk.

High blood pressure is a serious heart condition. Therefore, it is important to identify the cause in order to manage it effectively.

5 exercises to avoid with high blood pressure

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises individuals to aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, which breaks down to about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. They also recommend incorporating resistance training on two days per week. However, if you have high blood pressure or heart disease, it is crucial to consult your doctor before starting any workout routine. While exercise is typically beneficial for lowering blood pressure, certain types of workouts can place excessive strain on the heart. Here are five exercises you should steer clear of if you have high blood pressure:

1. Heavy weightlifting

Lifting heavy weights can cause a rapid spike in blood pressure. When you lift something too heavy, your body naturally holds its breath, a phenomenon called the Valsalva maneuver. This temporarily restricts blood flow, leading to dangerous surges in pressure, which could be risky for anyone with hypertension, as per a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease. If you still want to incorporate weightlifting into your routine, choose lighter weights only for a safer yet effective workout.

2. Isometric exercises

Isometric exercises, like planks or wall sits, involve holding a position for an extended period. This might sound harmless, but it puts your muscles under constant tension, which can significantly increase your blood pressure during the exercise. Sustained muscle contraction can force the heart to work harder, leading to an unhealthy rise in blood pressure, revealed a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease. Instead, choose aerobic exercises such as cycling, swimming, etc. that allow for movement but does not put too much strain on your body.

3. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve alternating between short, intense bursts of activity and rest. While this type of training is known for its cardiovascular benefits, the extreme intensity can cause blood pressure to spike during the workout. In fact, for patients who lead a sedentary lifestyle and not used to HIIT exercises, HIIT can sharply increase the risk of sudden cardiac death or acute myocardial infarctions, according to a study published in Sports Health. Instead, focus on lower-intensity cardio exercises like walking or swimming to improve your heart health.

4. Intense sprinting

Like HIIT, sprinting places sudden and high demands on your cardiovascular system. When you sprint, your heart rate skyrockets, and with it, your blood pressure levels. “The rapid and intense effort forces the heart to pump blood quickly, increasing pressure in the arteries. For someone with high blood pressure, this can increase the risk of heart complications,” explains fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul. Stick to aerobic or cardio activities like jogging or brisk walking.

5. Dynamic exercises

Dynamic exercises are activities that involve quick movements and changes in direction, such as burpees or jumping jacks. These types of exercises can cause sudden fluctuations in blood pressure. “Your heart is constantly adjusting to the changing demands, which can be particularly strenuous for someone with hypertension,” says Nagpaul. Rather than dynamic, high-impact activities, you can do moderate-intensity exercises like cycling or yoga, which offer several benefits to your heart health.

Some other physical activities to avoid with high BP

In addition to exercise, certain physical activities are also risky for those with high blood pressure. These activities can push your cardiovascular system beyond its safe limits, so it is always best to avoid them altogether:

1. Adventure sports (skydiving, scuba diving)

Adventure sports such as skydiving and scuba diving are thrilling, but they can be dangerous for people with high blood pressure. The adrenaline rush from skydiving triggers a sharp increase in blood pressure, and the stress on your cardiovascular system can be extreme. Scuba diving, on the other hand, can cause significant changes in blood pressure levels underwater, which can put undue strain on your heart and lungs. “If you have hypertension, it is recommended to skip these high-risk sports and enjoy safer, more relaxing activities like hiking or nature walks,” suggests Nagpaul.

2. Squash

Squash is an intense, fast-paced sport that demands rapid movements and sudden bursts of energy. Like sprinting, it can put a lot of strain on your heart and cause a sharp rise in blood pressure due to the quick, forceful motions. This intense sport is mentally and physically exhausting and can be overwhelming for someone with hypertension. Therefore, one should avoid it,” explains Nagpaul. Instead, try an easy and gentle sport like tennis and play it for a shorter period of time.

Signs you need to look out for while exercising:

When exercising, watch for signs that could indicate your body is under stress, especially if you have high blood pressure. These include:

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Chest pain or an irregular heartbeat

Vomiting or nausea

Excessive sweating

Apart from these symptoms, if you feel lightheaded or tired suddenly, stop immediately. These symptoms may indicate that your body is struggling and this can be harmful to your heart health.

Which exercises are best for those with high blood pressure?

For those with high blood pressure, certain exercises can help manage and even reduce it:

1. Aerobic exercises: Activities like walking, cycling, and swimming are excellent for people with hypertension. They promote steady blood flow, strengthen the cardiovascular system, and help lower blood pressure over time.

2. Strength training: Light resistance exercises, such as using lighter weights or resistance bands, can be beneficial when done with proper technique and moderate intensity. Use only lighter weights to avoid excessive strain.

3. Yoga: Gentle yoga poses can help relax the mind and body, reducing stress, which is linked to high blood pressure. Poses that focus on breathing and stretching, like Hatha or restorative yoga, are especially helpful.

Always consult your doctor before starting any new exercise routine, particularly if you have hypertension.