About

Dr Sameer V Pagad is a highly accomplished interventional cardiologist dealing with all aspects of cardiac diagnostics and therapy. He is a senior consultant now in active cardiology practice for close to two decades. He has trained from the leading institutes in the country. He graduated from Grant Medical College and completed his post graduation from GS Medical College and KEM hospital. He went on to do his National Board Certification in Cardiology at Rly Hospital Perambur and then did his fellowship in Interventional Cardiology (National Board).