Organ donation: The conversations we avoid and why they matter

EXPERT SPEAK

Significance of discussing organ donation preferences, addressing personal beliefs, and making informed choices about the body after death.

In my 25 years of working in mental health and wellbeing, I have come to think of avoidance as the most expensive habit most of us keep without ever noticing we have it. Every avoided decision buys small, immediate relief. What it costs is the chance to decide something for ourselves, on our own terms, before circumstances decide it for us. Few questions prove this as reliably as what we want done with our own bodies after we die, and whether we wish to become organ donors.

Personal discomfort around organ donation is understandable

We tend to treat hesitation about organ donation as a failure of generosity or understanding. But this reticence is usually neither. A study across Chandigarh and Chennai found that people were largely willing to donate organs, and that their difficulty came from beliefs about death and the afterlife, funeral ritual, and a sincere uncertainty about where their own faith stood on the question. It is about the body itself and what happens to it after death. Will the rites we perform still hold their full meaning if the body becomes incomplete?

People take those questions seriously, and they do not always resolve easily

The body is not only tissue. It is our vessel: what is bathed, wrapped, mourned over, buried, or given to fire, and each act carries meaning that no consent form can adequately address. There is also a private unease people rarely say out loud: that what is taken may go to research rather than to saving a life, or that the focus. None of this is squeamishness. It is what thinking seriously about your own death actually looks like, and it takes time.

Why do we postpone the question?

Psychologically, the silence around our end-of-life wishes makes a certain sense. Terror management theory has long argued that people organize much of their behavior around keeping mortality just out of view. We build routines, ambitions, and identities that let us live as though death were hypothetical. It is a kindness the mind performs for itself, and most of the time it works beautifully. The difficulty is that these questions do not disappear. If left ignored and unanswered, they fall on someone else when we die, usually a loved one.

Research on stress and decision-making shows that acute stress alone has surprisingly little effect on the quality of our choices. But when stress meets time pressure, judgment falls away. The combination of a body flooded with adrenaline and a window visibly closing is what a hospital corridor produces for many families when a loved one passes away.

In this scenario, a question that deserves months gets answered in minutes by people who can only guess

When researchers compared families who consented to organ donation with families who declined, one factor separated them more than any other. Next of kin acted on the person’s stated wishes 73% of the time when they understood what they were, and 27% of the time when they did not. Your decision, made in your own time, is the only version anyone can act on.

Sitting with the question

So what helps? Not resolve, in my experience, but permission. The people who arrive at a settled answer are rarely the ones who forced it in a single afternoon.

Permit yourself not to know yet

You don’t have to make a decision this personal the first time you consider it. Sitting with the question, noticing what emotions rise to the surface, what unsettles you, what you may find comforting or reassuring, and returning to it later is not avoidance. This is how you arrive at answers you can stand behind.

Explore your own spiritual tradition

Every faith has its own teachings about death and the body to explore, read about, or ask about directly. Whoever holds authority in your spiritual tradition — a priest, a granthi, an imam, a teacher you trust — can tell you where your faith’s beliefs stand on organ donation.

Name your specific objections

“I’m not comfortable with it” may not be as easy to examine as “I don’t want my body altered before cremation.” A specific objection can be answered, or it can reveal what you actually believe.

Say it out loud once

Whatever choice you make, tell one person in your life, plainly, on an ordinary day. Then let it be known rather than guessed at.

Revisit your wishes as you change

Views shift with age, with illness in the family, with becoming a parent or a caregiver. Treat it the way you would treat updating a will: not a decision you make once, but one you return to every few years.

The ordinary afternoon

There is a version of this argument that would ask you to be brave, or generous, when thinking about organ donation after death. I don’t think either is what’s required. What’s required is much smaller and, arguably, more valuable: a willingness to sit with one uncomfortable question while you still have time to answer it confidently. I am not asking you to decide in either direction. I am asking that you make your own decision while you are well and have time to think, rather than leaving these questions to be decided for you.