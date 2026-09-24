Heart health for women: Why heart disease symptoms can differ in women?

Heart disease symptoms differ in women: Early warning signs, preventive steps, and lifestyle changes to protect your heart health.

Did you know? In India, heart disease is the leading cause of death. It accounts for 27% to 31% of total deaths; recent data show this figure was 22.2% during 2007–2013 and rose to 31% between 2021 and 2023. That means every year, approximately 2.86 million Indians die from heart disease; 3.16 million deaths due to heart attack were recorded in 2024. In this situation, you must know the common early symptoms of heart disease.

Key symptoms of certain types of heart disease include:

Coronary artery disease: Chest pain, tightness, or pressure that may travel to the neck, jaw, throat, stomach, back, arm, or shoulder; pain, numbness, or coldness in the arms or legs when blood flow is restricted. Heart failure: Frequent coughing or wheezing with blood-streaked mucus (white or pinkish), swelling in the feet, ankles, legs, or abdomen, unexpected weight gain or loss, and trouble breathing while lying down. Arrhythmia: Rapid heartbeat (palpitations); dizziness, fainting, or feeling like your heart is fluttering or beating too slowly or too fast. Heart attack: Severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, cold sweat, nausea, vomiting, and extreme fatigue.

Do women face different symptoms of heart disease?

However, chest pain is considered the most common symptom of a heart attack in both men and women. In the case of women, they associate heart disease with symptoms that may seem different from those in men.

What symptoms do women have if they have heart disease?

As mentioned in the NSO Health Survey 2025, women suffer from heart ailments more commonly in India than men, with a prevalence rate of 17% (17,006 per lakh population) against 13.5% (13,504 per lakh) for men. The list below consists of warning signs that women are much more prone to experience compared to men:

Feeling unusually fatigued for several days or weeks leading up to an event.

Shortness of breath during physical activity or even at rest.

Feeling nauseous or experiencing vomiting or indigestion-like discomfort

Dizziness or a cold sweat.

Feeling anxious or that doom is about to happen.

The above-mentioned symptoms are less concrete, but they can be more obvious than chest pain.

It has been observed that, unlike men, women are at increased risk of symptoms when they are resting or even sleeping. There may be emotional stress that could result in symptoms of a heart attack. Unlike men, women suffer from heart attacks when there is no serious blockage in any of the arteries. Women may also have blockages in major arteries as well as smaller heart arteries. Small-vessel heart disease, or coronary microvascular disease, refers to blockages in the smaller arteries. Now the ultimate question arises.

Why can heart disease symptoms differ in women?

Differences in heart attack symptoms between men and women arise from several factors. Physical anatomy also plays a role; women have smaller coronary arteries, which can make blockages harder to detect. Hormonal influence is another factor, with estrogen playing a protective role; a decline in its levels after menopause increases the risk of heart disease. Additionally, the female nervous system may perceive pain differently, leading to variations in symptoms. These factors highlight the importance of gender-specific awareness and treatment approaches for heart disease.

What treatments are available for heart disease in women?

Lifestyle modifications help prevent heart disease and heart attacks. Women can adopt several measures to prevent heart disease. First, they should eat a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. In addition, they should exercise for at least 30 minutes a week. They should manage stress with relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing. Smoking and alcohol intake should be avoided. They should have their blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels checked regularly.

With the help of these tips, you can incorporate exercise into your daily routine:

Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

Take a brisk walk or use a cycle to get to work or run errands.

March in place while watching TV.

When should you consult a doctor?

If you or someone close to you experiences severe chest pain that persists for a few minutes, you need to get immediate medical attention. Consult a doctor right away for sudden difficulty breathing, dizziness, or fainting. Even nausea or cold sweats without a clear reason require immediate medical attention.

How can Ayurveda help prevent heart disease in women?

Ayurveda helps detect the early symptoms of heart disease in women. It does this by identifying and addressing the root cause: the doshas Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Knowing these 3 elements helps you understand whether your body is working as it should. Imbalance in any dosha can cause complications and health problems. Ayurveda ensures these doshas function properly and clears toxins from the body, so the body functions smoothly.

Note: Never ignore any mild symptoms because heart attacks may occur unnoticed in women.