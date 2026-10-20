Air pollution and children: Why are kids more vulnerable to poor air quality?

Why are children more vulnerable to air pollution? Get practical tips to protect their health on days with poor air quality.

Children breathe more air relative to their body size and have developing lungs, making them particularly vulnerable to polluted air. Air pollution affects everyone, but children can be more vulnerable because their lungs and immune systems are still developing. They’re also more physically active, so they may breathe more air during outdoor play and exercise. During periods of poor air quality, parents should monitor both the environment and their child’s symptoms.

What causes air pollution for kids?

These factors make children more sensitive to air pollution:

Developing lungs: Pollutant exposure can irritate the airways and affect respiratory health.

Faster breathing: Children generally breathe faster than adults, particularly during physical activity. This can increase the amount of polluted air they inhale.

More outdoor activity: Running, cycling, and playing outdoors can increase breathing rates and exposure when pollution levels are high.

Smaller airways: Because children have smaller airways, inflammation and irritation can more easily cause breathing symptoms.

Existing respiratory conditions: Children with asthma or allergies may be more sensitive to pollutants and may experience worsening symptoms when air quality deteriorates.

How can you help clear lungs when air quality is poor?

Air pollution can irritate the eyes, nose, and respiratory tract. Parents may notice:

• Persistent or worsening cough

• Wheezing or noisy breathing

• Shortness of breath

• Throat or nose irritation

• Burning or watery eyes

• Increased tiredness during physical activity

• Worsening asthma symptoms

A cough that repeatedly appears or worsens on days with poor air quality shouldn’t be dismissed as seasonal.

Is indoor AQI better than outdoor?

Parents cannot control outdoor air quality, but they can reduce exposure:

• Avoid prolonged outdoor exercise when pollution levels are poor.

• Keep children away from areas with heavy traffic, smoke, and construction dust whenever possible.

• Keep indoor spaces well ventilated when outdoor air quality permits.

• Avoid smoking or burning incense indoors.

• Follow prescribed asthma or allergy treatment plans if the child has an existing condition.

Also, choose masks and air purifiers appropriate for children, and use them according to medical and manufacturer guidance.

Why am I constantly coughing and wheezing?

Occasional throat irritation or coughing may improve with reduced exposure. However, a persistent cough, recurrent wheezing, difficulty breathing, reduced activity levels, or frequent respiratory symptoms should be evaluated by a pediatrician. Children with asthma or other respiratory conditions may need additional guidance during periods of poor air quality. If a child develops severe breathing difficulty, bluish lips, extreme weakness, or struggles to speak or breathe normally, seek urgent medical attention.

How to keep lungs clean in Delhi?

Delhi-NCR parents should check the AQI before planning outdoor activities. On heavily polluted days, avoid prolonged outdoor exercise, especially for children with asthma. Indoor pollution also matters: tobacco smoke, incense, mosquito coils, and cooking fumes can worsen air quality. Avoid smoking indoors and use kitchen exhaust when outdoor conditions permit. HEPA air purifiers can reduce indoor particulate pollution. At the same time, well-fitted particulate-filtering masks may offer some protection outdoors. Do not ignore persistent cough, wheezing, or breathlessness; seek pediatric advice. Children should not stop playing altogether. Our goal is to keep outdoor activities safe, reduce exposure to pollution, and protect their developing lungs.

Children are not simply smaller adults when it comes to air pollution. Their developing lungs, faster breathing rates, and active lifestyles can increase their vulnerability to air pollution. Parents should monitor air quality, reduce unnecessary exposure, and watch for respiratory symptoms. Simple precautions, along with timely medical care when needed, can help protect children during periods of poor air quality.