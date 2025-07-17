 scorecardresearch

9 reasons why you have high BP even after taking medicines

Published on:17 July 2025, 03:51pm IST
Created by: Aayushi Gupta

If your blood pressure remains high even after taking medication, it could be due to several medical, lifestyle, or behavioural reasons. Here are 9 common causes of uncontrolled high blood pressure despite treatment.

1/9

Skipping medications or not taking them on time

Forgetting a dose, skipping pills on a busy day, or stopping medication because we feel fine are quite common. But blood pressure medications only work if taken consistently. Missing even a few doses can cause your numbers to jump, increasing the risk of hypertension or even a heart attack. If you are struggling to remember your medication timing, try setting a reminder.

2/9

Incorrect dosage or not enough medication

Sometimes, it is not that the medicines are not working, but it is that they are not strong enough or the dose is not right for your body. Everyone responds differently, and it cantake time to find the right dose. Some people may even need a combination of two or more drugs to manage their blood pressure effectively, or your doctor may prescribe a diuretic as well.

3/9

Secondary hypertension

High blood pressure is not always the main issue, it can be a symptom of something else going on. This is called secondary hypertension. Conditions like kidney disease, sleep apnea, thyroid problems, or hormonal imbalances can all raise your blood pressure. If your BP remains consistently high, your doctor might need to dig deeper to rule out other causes.

4/9

Drug interactions

Believe it or not, some over-the-counter medications, supplements, and even herbal remedies can interfere with your blood pressure medication. Decongestants, NSAIDs (like ibuprofen), certain antidepressants, and others may raise your BP or weaken the effect of your medicines. Always let your doctor know about everything you are taking, including vitamins and natural products.

5/9

High sodium (salt) intake

Salt may not be your enemy, but too much of it is. Sodium causes the body to hold onto water, which raises blood pressure. Processed foods, packaged snacks, sauces, and restaurantmeals can be major salt sources. Try switching to fresh, whole foods and reducing your intake of sodium.

6/9

Drinking too much alcohol

A glass of wine now and then is fine, but regular heavy drinking can spike blood pressure and make medicines less effective. The American Heart Association recommends no more thanone drink per day for women and two for men. If you are drinking more often, cutting back could make a real difference.

7/9

Obesity or being overweight

Weight and blood pressure are closely linked. Extra body weight, especially around your belly, can make your heart work harder. Losing even 5-10 percent of your body weight can lead to noticeable improvements in blood pressure, as per the American Diabetes Association. Also, make sure you are following a healthy routine and diet to lose weight because quick fixes can be risky or lead to nutrient deficiencies.

8/9

Chronic stress

Stress does not just mess with your mood, it has a real impact on your body. When you are anxious or overwhelmed, your body releases hormones that raise blood pressure. If you areunder stress, finding ways to manage stress through meditation, deep breathing, or simply getting enough sleep can support both your mental and physical health.

9/9

Smoking or vaping

Tobacco use and even vaping cause your blood vessels to narrow, making your heart pump harder. This temporary spike can lead to long-term blood pressure issues. Quitting smoking orvaping can be one of the best lifestyle changes for your heart and overall health.