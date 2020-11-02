Tried nutmeg for weight loss? 5 ways it can help you

Consuming nutmeg for weight loss will yield results quickly as it helps burn fat, curb hunger and helps you sleep better.

Thanks to its high fibre content, nutmeg is quite the miracle spice when it comes to weight loss. The digestive properties of Nutmeg is what helps you to lose weight. It helps to eliminate the toxins from your body, making you healthier in the process as well. Since time immemorial, nutmeg has been used for medicinal purposes. And when it comes to your gut, this spice is all you need to keep it in top shape. That means your digestion and metabolism will also be on track. Everything put together will lead to weight loss. If quick and sustainable weight loss is on your mind, then it’s time to raid your kitchen for nutmeg aka jaiphal.

Here’s how nutmeg aids weight loss

Here are some nutmeg or Jaiphal benefits for weight loss

Digestive properties

One of the biggest Nutmeg health benefits is that it eliminates toxins from your body, and has digestive properties that can help in increasing metabolism, thereby helping with weight loss. A study, published in Agricultural and Biological Sciences, suggests that nutmeg is also used to treat vomiting as well as regulate bowl movements.

2. Suppresses appetite

It is also known to suppress appetite, because it is rich in fibre. That means no more unwanted binge sessions, which are the real cause of weight gain. A study, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, states that foods high in fibre can prevent obesity as it contributes in reducing hunger.

3. Burns fat

Jaiphal or Nutmeg is one of natural weight loss remedies as it helps in fat burn. Yes, this amazing spice contains some essential minerals, and one of them is manganese which helps to break down fats, states A study, published in the Clinical Nutrition Research.

4. Helps sleep better

Nutmeg is one of the most important weight loss spices as it helps you sleep. Did you know, lack of proper sleep can also lead to weight gain? In case sleepless nights are a cause for trouble, then try nutmeg. “Nutmeg is great when it comes to the treatment of insomnia or sleeplessness in general. Sleeping better aids in weight loss. You can drink a glass of herbal tea with nutmeg powder to induce a good night’s sleep,” suggests dietician Amreen Shaikh.

Also Read: From reducing acne to fine lines, jaiphal is the ultimate Ayurvedic cure for clear skin

5. Helps to de-stress

Nutmeg is a good antidote for stress. Stress is also a factor that needs to be kept in check, if you want to lose weight. “Thanks to antioxidants present in nutmeg, it helps in the prevention of oxidative stress in cells. When cells are suffering from oxidative stress, it leads to obesity,” she explains.

How to use nutmeg for weight loss

A little less than half a teaspoon or a pinch of nutmeg powder every alternate day can be your tonic for weight loss, says Shaikh. “Please keep a check on the quantity of nutmeg you are consuming, because you can only get all these benefits if you have it in moderation,” she adds. It is a great idea to add nutmeg to various dishes or drink nutmeg tea for weight loss.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

Potential side effects of using nutmeg for weightloss

While using nutmeg for weight loss is useful, there are many side effects that can take place if an inappropriate dosage is followed. Some side effects include vomiting, dizziness, as well as abdominal pain, headache and chest pain.

The bottom line

Without a doubt, nutmeg is the ultimate wonder spice. Not just weight loss, but nutmeg also helps in dealing with disorders like diabetes, arthritis, etc. But if you are pregnant or allergic to it, then you should stay away from nutmeg.

You can add nutmeg powder to soups, green teas, dal, etc, as consuming it as it is is not the best option. It’s pretty bitter to taste!

FAQs

Is Nutmeg hot or cold for the body?

Nutmeg is a warming spice that comes with a strong aroma and flavour.

Can Nutmeg be used everyday?

Yes, nutmeg can be used everyday, but in moderation. Exessive use can lead to toxicity.

How much nutmeg can you eat everyday?

Not more than 1 to 2mg of nutmeg should be consumed everyda.