How to reduce uric acid? These 6 foods can help you

There is nothing that a good diet cannot help you out with! Try these 6 foods for high uric acid and reduce your levels naturally.

Uric acid is a chemical that is created by the body when it breaks down substances known as purines. Most of this uric acid travels to kidneys, and it eliminated through urine. However, if your body is producing too much of it, then this can be a problem. In order to reduce uric acid levels, eating the right foods are a must. This also stands true for ailments such as gout, where eating foods to reduce uric acid can bring some relief. The perfect diet for uric acid includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and certain beverages.

What does high levels of uric acid mean?

If your body produces too much uric acid or doesn’t eliminate enough, it can build up in your blood. This condition is called hyperuricemia. High uric acid levels can lead to health problems, such as gout, which is a painful form of arthritis caused by uric acid crystals forming in the joints. It is also important to reduce uric acid levels to avoid kidney stones. Uric acid crystals can also form kidney stones, which can cause severe pain.

How to reduce uric acid naturally

Including fruits such as banana, cherries, apples are a great addition to your diet as you go about your uric acid treatment.

1. Bananas

If you have developed gout because of high uric acid, banana is one of the best fruits to reduce uric acid in your blood. This also helps to reduce your risk of gout attacks. Bananas are naturally very low in purine—a natural compound that breaks down into uric acid— making it a good choice for your uric acid treatment. This study, published in Nutrients, suggests the same.

2. Apples

Apples have a high dietary fiber content. This helps you to decrease uric acid levels. Fiber absorbs uric acid from the bloodstream and eliminates the excess uric acid from your body. Moreover, apples are also rich in malic acid which tends to neutralize the effects of uric acid in the body. This study, published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, talks about the impact of apple on uric acid levels as well.

3. Cherries

If you want to pick just one food out from this list to lower uric acid, choose cherries. If you are wondering how to decrease uric acid with cherries, then it’s important to understand that cherries have a natural anti-inflammatory component called anthocyanins. which controls uric acid levels.

A study published in the journal Arthritis and Rhemotology found that people who had cherries showed lower risk of gout attack compared to those who didn’t. By reducing the inflammation, cherries also prevent uric acid from crystallising and depositing in your joints which is the main cause behind the gout.

4. Coffee

A study published in The American journal of Clinical Nutrition found that the risk of gout decreased when the participants consumed coffee. However, if you have other conditions as well then consult your doctor before including coffee in your diet.

5. Citrus fruits

Fruits like oranges and lemons are a rich source of vitamin C and citric acid. Including these foods can help you maintain healthy uric acid levels in the body, since they can efficiently flush out the excess.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

6. Green tea

Who said that green tea is only good for weight loss? Several studies prove that green tea extracts can lower uric acid production in the body, thus making it a good beverage for those who suffer from gout or have high levels of uric acid in their blood.

So try these six foods for high uric acid, and take charge of your health.

How to cure uric acid permanently?

If you are looking for ways to lower uric acid levels, then including some lifestyle changes can take you a long way in your uric acid treatment. Drinking enough water, avoiding alcohol, drinking coffee, and keeping your weight in check are great tips to decrease uric acid.

FAQs

How much water should I drink to lower uric acid?

It is very important to keep yourself hydrated. Drinking plenty of water is essential to help flush out uric acid through urine. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.

Can exercise help reduce uric acid?

Yes, regular physical activity can help you reduce your uric acid levels. However, it’s important to consult with your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen.