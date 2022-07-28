Here’s how turmeric water can give you stronger immunity, better skin

Regular consumption of turmeric water can give you better skin and a stronger immunity. Here is what this golden spice drink has to offer.

When it comes to spices, turmeric is a common one that is there in every kitchen. While it can enhance the look and taste of food, the spice is also great for your over all health and well being. A glass of turmeric water has many benefits. It is also great for your immunity as well as promotes better digestion. Turmeric water is also great for your skin and can be added to many DIY skin packs and masks. This is all thanks to its antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and vitamin C content. Additionally, If you’re looking for a detox, the health benefits of turmeric water can astound you.

What is turmeric water?

Turmeric water is a drink that is made by infusing turmeric roots with water. The recipe of turmeric water is simple. Take some turmeric roots and boil them in water. Let this mixture sit for a few minutes before you strain it. “Turmeric is known to have medicinal benefits and can help you fight many diseases. Alongside, turmeric water works as a natural detox to help your body get rid of toxins and rejuvenate the body,” says Dietitian Vidhi Chawla.

Can turmeric water help weight loss?

For starters, it’s a wonderful way to get the benefits of turmeric without having to put up with its strong flavour. This herb is touted to aid in weight loss because it has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

A 2015 study, European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Science, found that overweight adults who took an 800 mg supplement containing 95 percent curcumin (a compound found in turmeric) along with a strict diet saw Body Mass Index changes of up to 2 percent during the first 30 days, increasing to 5-6 percent after 60 days, equivalent to a loss of more than 8 percent body fat.

Here are 6 other health benefits of turmeric water:

1. Improves your bowel movements

Turmeric is known to boost your digestion by increasing the production of bile in the gallbladder and other digestive enzymes. Turmeric helps with reducing the symptoms of bloating and boosting your metabolism, and helps with bowel movements. A robust metabolism system also helps with weight loss. A study, published in the Journal of Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases, states that mixing curcumin with fennel essential oil improved IBS symptoms.

2. Prevents heart diseases

More often than not, heart diseases are caused by an increased level of cholesterol, as well as other factors. “Turmeric is known to lower cholesterol levels and improve the lining of blood vessels,” says Chawla. It also helps in regulating blood pressure and blood clotting. This study, published in the Advanced Pharmaceutical Bulletin, suggests that turmeric reduces BP and improves antioxidants and anti-inflammatory status of the body.

Also, read: Drink bay leaf water daily and watch the magic it does for you

3. Prevents Alzheimer’s disease

Medical science still hasn’t found a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, making it essential to prevent it from occurring. Turmeric contains curcumin, which helps in inflammation and oxidative damage, which are the major causes of the disease. A study, published in Human and Animal Health, states that curcumin helps to restore BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor), that is responsible for learning and memory formation.

4. Reduces inflammation

A warm glass of this water at night can help your body to fight inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in fighting the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and chronic inflammatory disorder, states this study, published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. Turmeric water also eases the pain in the joints of the elderly.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

5. Improves skin health

Turmeric is known to purify the blood as it helps to remove toxins. The antioxidants present in it help the cells from damage, brighten the skin tone and slow down the ageing process. This drink makes the skin more radiant and healthier. A study, published in Indian Journal of Dermatology Venereology and Leprology, states that curcumin helps with pigmentation as well.

6. Boosts the immunity

Lastly, the water helps in building a robust immune system. Turmeric has antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, which has made it a global sensation for a healthy immune system, states a study, published in the Indian Journal of Molecular Sciences.

When should you drink turmeric water

For ages, turmeric has been found to heal and cure many ailments in our body and is an indispensable part of the Indian spice palate. Chawla says, “Other than adding a teaspoon of turmeric powder to your meals, you can have turmeric water every day for additional benefits. You can have a glass of warm turmeric water—with a teaspoon of honey for added taste—before breakfast or at night before you go to bed.”

How can turmeric water be beneficial during the monsoons?

Turmeric water is especially great during the monsoons. Since it is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidating properties, it can keep you warm and boost your immunity. It also helps to keep infections at bay during the monsoons. It is also a great remedy for monsoon ailments.

Summary

Turmeric water is a healthy drink that can provide relief from many ailments. It can keep your heart healthier, boost your immunity and also helps with Alzheimer’s disease. It is also great for your skin and can help you lose weight as well. Turmeric water is especially healthy during the monsoons as it helps you to keep monsoon-infections at bay.

Related FAQs Can you have turmeric water every day? Yes, generally, drinking turmeric water every day is considered safe for most people When is the best time to drink turmeric water Drinking turmeric water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can help boost digestion and metabolism