20 fat burning foods that can fire up your metabolism

Including fat burning foods can help you come in shape in no time. Here's a list of 20 foods to increase your metabolism for weight loss.

Coming into shape has a lot to do with the diet you consume. Eating the right foods is the backbone of any weight loss diet. Achieving weight loss or at least fat loss, as well as increasing metabolism are two challenges that a lot of people face in today’s time. But making certain tweaks and additions to your diet, incorporating weight loss foods, and healthy snacks for weight loss, can work wonders in blasting the fat. Including many fat-burning foods such as apples, fish, lentils as well as legumes can help you cut back on inches in no time.

How to lose weight fast

There are many ways to lose weight. Be it the right exercise regime or eating fat-burning foods, everything place a significant role in our weight loss journey. Here are a few tips to lose weight fast.

1. Limit fats and sugars

To start with, we should limit storable fats (cooked, fried, industrial, too rich in omega-6, etc.), and sweet foods or foods with a high glycemic index (sweetened drinks, alcohol, cakes, sweets, jam, sweet soy sauce, fruit juices, white breads and pasta, quick-cooking rice, mashed potatoes, etc.). The latter lead to a high secretion of insulin, which in turn favours fat storage.

On the other hand, to calm hunger and ensure long-lasting satiety which will avoid frustration and nibbling impulses, we must include fat-burning foods such as carbohydrates with a low glycemic index: lentils, white or red beans, chickpeas, quinoa, buckwheat and brown rice. So, It might be time to hunt down healthy snacks for weight loss.

2. Choose foods that take longer to digest

Belly fat burning foods or foods that increase metabolism and burn fat are primarily foods that take a long time to digest. For this, the body must expend more energy, and therefore burn more calories.

This is the case for complex carbohydrates and lean proteins (white meats, white fish, shellfish, etc.). Due to their composition, they require more effort from the body to be assimilated, and are perfect fat-burning foods. Conversely, lipids are very quickly assimilated and stored in reserves. Simply bet on wholemeal bread and whole grains (pasta, rice, quinoa), without forgetting pulses ( coral lentils , broad beans, white or red beans.”

20 fat burning foods for weight loss and belly fat

Here are some fat burning foods, which also aid digestion, offer satiety and give your metabolism a boost. A weight loss diet should always include these fat burning foods, aiming to make us lose the extra pounds but without touching the essential: muscle mass, which ensures a good basic metabolism and skin.

1. Apple, a fat trap

The apple is rich in pectin, a soluble fiber which traps part of the lipids in the stomach. This is one of the most effective fat burning foods that one should have. The fats are therefore not assimilated by the body but directly eliminated, making it one of the best foods for weight loss. It must be consumed preferably as a snack or after a meal.

2. Dairy products, which are high protein

Dairy products are also fat burning foods that must be part of our diet. They are rich in proteins which require a lot of energy from the body to be assimilated, and also act on satiety. To be consumed at breakfast, so as not to crack at 11 a.m., or in the afternoon in case of a little peckish.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

3. Fish and eggs to expend energy

The proteins present in fish and eggs make them perfect fat burning foods. Proteins are complex compounds which need a lot of energy to be assimilated. Proteins are indispensable and promote food thermogenesis (energy expenditure linked to digestion). They also give you a feeling of being full for longer.

4. Lentils, sources of vegetable protein

Lentils are also fat-burning foods that need to be eaten at least once a week. These are rich in fibre and have a very low glycemic index (range of 25-30). Lentils are one of the best foods to eat to lose weight. Besides being delicious, they are versatile and can be eaten in a number of ways.

5. Bell pepper, anti-aging partner

One the best fat burning foods is bell pepper. It is known for its richness in vitamin C. But, above all, the flesh of the red pepper is composed of 90 percent water, which makes it one of the best fat burning foods. It can help you lose weight in no time. Make sure to include it in your diet.

Also read: Weight loss v/s fat loss: What’s the difference and what’s better

6. Avocado, rich in omega-3

Avocado is also one of the most effective fat-burning foods of all time. Its flesh is essentially composed of unsaturated fatty acids, mainly oleic acid (that of olive oil) which maintains an optimal level of good cholesterol. There are many other fruits for weight loss which might help as well. You can combine avocados with them and make a nice fruit salad for yourself.

7. Asparagus, for its prebiotics

We know that it is diuretic, but asparagus also provides inulin, an excellent prebiotic which will nourish the bacteria of the intestinal flora, for a flat stomach effect. This makes it one of the best fat burning foods. It is also very easy to digest and helps you lose weight in no time.

8. Oat bran, the pro of satiety

Oat bran contain fibres that will trap some of the lipids. This promotes satiety by keeping insulin levels stable, which helps stave off food cravings and the fat storage that comes with it. This is why this is one of the most effective fat burning foods which is also very easy to make and eat. This can be eaten for breakfast or as a snack.

9. Red fruits, rich in antioxidants

All red fruits are amazing fat burning foods. They contain have compounds that slow down the assimilation of certain fats and accelerate intestinal transit. This is why eating a plum or a cherry can help you stay in shape, and also helps to fulfill those sweet cravings.

10. Kiwi, a bomb of vitamin C

A single fruit can fill up with this antioxidant vitamin which participates in the process of energy production and boosts metabolism. This is why kiwi is one of the best fat burning foods. It is also one of the most delicious one.

11. Pineapple, the digestion pro

Fresh and raw pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which facilitates the digestion of proteins. This is a healthy snack for weight loss and one of the best excellent fat burning foods. It can be eaten as part of a balanced diet. However, make sure to consume it in moderation.

12. Lemon, the liver’s ally

The citric acid it contains promotes the transformation of lipids and proteins in the stomach. It is best consumed in the morning, about 20 minutes before breakfast to activate the secretion of bile and thus prepare the liver to digest food during the day.

13. Ginger, for detox

Ginger is one of the best fat burning foods. It contains some 40 antioxidant compounds and regulates blood sugar levels. It helps flush out the toxins from your body and reduce feelings of hunger. This can help to reduce the number of calories you consume on a daily basis.

14. Cinnamon, the anti-craving spice

Cinnamon helps reduce blood sugar levels and prevent it from turning into fat. It also limits cravings. Cinnamon is one of the best fat burning foods that can be be sprinkled instead of sugar, in plain yoghurts, white cheese, desserts or cereals. Besides giving a good flavour, it helps indigestion.

15. Detox and anti-fat green tea

Green tea is known for its diuretic and slimming action. The tannins, present in the tea, reduce fat assimilation. It is a good idea to alternate between green tea and plain water throughout the day, but not after 4 p.m. if the tea disturbs your sleep.

16. Coffee for better fat burning

Caffeine naturally activates fat burning and is an excellent drink to have if you are on your weight loss journey. Have it before 5 p.m., without exceeding three cups of coffee per day. Beyond that, excess caffeine will increase anxiety, stress and irritability, factors that promote fat storage.

17. Cayenne pepper, to boost the metabolism

Cayenne pepper increases the internal temperature of the body, which boosts the metabolism. This is what makes it one of the best and most effective fat burning foods. To consume it, sprinkle it on soups, dishes or sauces, but in moderation (it stings)!

18. Raw cocoa, anti-fatigue

Cocoa beans are rich in anti-stress magnesium and stimulating theobromine, without the sugar found in chocolate. This is what makes it a yummy food to consume when you are on your weight loss routine. It also helps to give you more energy.

19. Grapefruit, to lower blood sugar

Grapefruit would be as effective as an anti-diabetes drug to lower blood sugar. Besides being one of the most effective fat burning foods, it also helps to lower your cholesterol and boost your immunity. It can also improve your gut health.

20. Vinegar, anti-storage champion

Its acetic acid facilitates digestion, helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents the body from storing fat. To be consumed as a seasoning in salads or starters. It can help curb your appetite which would lead to the consumption of fewer calories in a day.

Summary

While working out is essential while trying to lose weight, eating smartly can help you shed kilos in no time. Including fat burning foods gets your metabolism working, thus helping you lose weight quickly. You must make sure to include them in our weight loss diet!

Related FAQs Which is the best fruit for weight loss? All fruits can contribute to a healthy diet and weight loss when consumed in moderation. However, some fruits are particularly beneficial due to their high fibre content, low calorie density, and other health-promoting properties. Some of these are apples and berries. Which is the best drink to burn fat? Certain beverages can contribute to weight loss by boosting metabolism, reducing appetite, and aiding digestion. Some of these include water, green tea and black coffee.