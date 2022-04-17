4 fruit combinations that can turn toxic and must be avoided

There are some fruit combinations that can be toxic, and should be avoided while making a salad. Read on to know more.

A fruit salad might be a great way to get your energy levels high, but it’s important to take a note of the ingredients. There are some fruit combinations that can actually harm you. No matter how healthy or tasty, the foods you are combining can actually do more harm than good. In fact, some fruits should not be clubbed with others at all, and must be consumed separately. Mixing fruits and vegetables is another recipe for disaster and must never be done.

How do harmful fruit combinations affect your body?

We should be aware that combining a few fruits can cause a harmful impact on our digestive system and on our health as well. Fruits are seen to be highly nutritious, and full of vitamins and minerals. However, fruits can be classified as acidic, high water content, sweet and neutral. Most of us have a habit of chopping all the available fruits and vegetables and mixing them in a bowl to enjoy the healthiest meal ever. However, while it is true that fruits are very healthy, mixing different types of fruits with vegetables and other fruits can cause digestive problems and some serious chronic problems, says diet counsellor Dr Swathi Reddy (PT)

Here are some fruits combinations to avoid

1. Never combine melons with any other fruits

Is watermelon good for you? Yes, it is. Should you have it with other fruits? No you should not! It is recommended to avoid mixing watermelons, muskmelons, cantaloupe, and honeydrops with other fruits. “Melons should only be eaten with melons as they are digested more rapidly than other fruits. Melons have high water content, so they might not digest properly when combined with fruits,” said Dr Reddy.

2. Avoid mixing starchy fruits with high-protein fruits

Some fruits that are starchy in nature include green bananas and plantains. It is important to avoid mixing these fruits with high-protein fruits such as guava, dried apricot, kiwifruit, avocado, and blackberries. Combining the two in fruit salads can be dangerous as the body needs an acidic base to digest proteins and an alkaline base to break starches.

3. Avoid mixing acidic fruits with sweet fruits

Acidic and sub-acidic fruits such as grapefruits, strawberries, apples, pomegranates, and peaches, should never be combined with sweet fruits such as bananas and raisins. This is because it often leads to digestive problems, nausea, acidosis, and headaches.

4. Avoid mixing papaya and lemon

Have you heard of this combination? For a few of you, it may be delicious and for a few, it may be odd. But it’s better to avoid this combination. Anaemia or haemoglobin imbalance are just a few consequences of mixing these. Furthermore, according to Dr Reddy, it can be really dangerous for children, so try to avoid these fruits together as much as you can.

Avoid consuming fruits and veggies together

Beware of food salad recipes that combine fruits and veggies, because the high sugar content of fruits can hinder the digestive process of vegetables. So, yes, eating oranges and carrots together may not be the best for your tummy!

Though fruits are a great source of potassium, vitamin C, folic acid, and other essential antioxidants that we need, combinations of the above fruits need to be avoided. Any fruits, if taken in excess, is also not good.

You can always check out the days that you had these combinations and if had any discomforts the following day. Follow it according to your body’s reaction, suggest Dr Reddy.