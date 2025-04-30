Vedic vs Anveshan Ghee: Which is the best ghee in India?

Vedic and Anveshan are two brands that offer the best ghee in India. Read this comparison to know which one is worth your money.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

In Indian homes, ghee or clarified butter isn’t just food. It is tradition, wellness, and soul in a spoon. But with brands like Vedic Ghee and Anveshan, both offering premium A2 Desi Cow Ghee, choosing the right one becomes more than just a kitchen decision. While one is crafted from Gir cows in Gujarat, the other one comes from Hallikar cows in Karnataka. Both are made using the age-old Bilona method. So, which one truly carries the legacy of purity, nutrition, and taste? Let’s compare these two golden contenders so that you can bring home not just the best ghee in India, but the goodness your family deserves.

Best ghee in India: Product description

Ghee is nutritionally superior to other oils/fats because of its medium chain fatty acids content, which are absorbed directly by the liver and burned to provide energy, as a study published in the LIPID UNIVERSE. Check out the two best ghees in India and support your health:

1. Vedic Ghee

Vedic Ghee is a premium A2 Desi Cow Ghee made using the traditional Bilona method with cultured curd from grass-fed Gir cows at Kesariya Farm. The best ghee in India is prepared by simmering butter obtained through hand-churning curd, followed by the separation of milk solids. It is packed in glass jars to preserve its purity and aroma.

B07C7LR59W

Reasons to buy:

Rich traditional flavor

Thick and grainy texture

Lab-tested purity from grass-fed Gir cows

Luxurious packaging

Reasons to avoid:

Higher price point

Occasional concerns over authenticity

May be too heavy for some users’ preference

2. Anveshan Ghee

Anveshan Ghee is also a premium A2 Desi Cow Ghee, but it uses milk from Hallikar cows of Karnataka, an indigenous Indian breed known for its high-nutrient milk. The brand emphasizes small-batch, cruelty-free production using the Bilona method and delivers the ghee in airtight, leak-proof glass jars.

B08KJG9VLJ

Reasons to buy:

Affordable compared to other premium A2 ghee options

Grainy danedar texture

Transparency with 70+ lab tests

Cruelty-free small-batch production

Reasons to avoid:

Mixed feedback on aroma and flavor

Potential bottle leakage issues

Slightly less thick than traditional ghee

Also Read: Best cow ghee brand in India: 10 picks for rich flavour and health benefits

Best ghee in India: Know your ingredients

Before choosing the best ghee in India, it is important to check all the ingredients to ensure it is suitable for everyone.

1. Vedic Ghee

This best ghee in India is made using pure A2 milk sourced from Gir cows, known for their high nutritional value and better digestibility.

Instead of using cream or malai directly, the milk is turned into curd and then churned to extract butter, which enhances the probiotic value.

This best A2 cow ghee is free from chemicals, preservatives, and artificial flavorings, making it suitable for traditional and therapeutic use.

2. Anveshan Ghee

Sourced from indigenous Hallikar breed cows raised on natural pastures in Karnataka, this best ghee in India is known for nutrient-rich A2 milk.

This best cow ghee is made using traditional bilona churning of cultured curd to extract makkhan (butter), retaining natural enzymes and nutrients.

Additionally, this best A2 cow ghee in India is free from preservatives, synthetic color, or flavors added, which makes it a clean, farm-to-jar product.

B0BQ3N5J3C

What are the benefits of the best ghee in India?

A better understanding of the benefits of the best desi ghee can help you make the most out of it. As per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, ghee may help prevent and treat various diseases, skin conditions, wound healing, and eye health. Here are some of the benefits that you must be aware of:

1. Vedic Ghee

Rich in essential fats, the best ghee in India helps enhance mental clarity and cognitive function.

The butyrate content of the best A2 cow ghee in India supports gut lining health, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.

Packed with antioxidants and fat-soluble vitamins, the best cow ghee in India boosts the body’s natural defense mechanisms.

Regular consumption of ghee helps balance Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas, which makes it ideal for therapeutic or daily use.

With high-quality fats, the best ghee brand may improve skin glow and joint lubrication.

2. Anveshan Ghee

Packed with vitamins A, E, and K, the best ghee in India may support immune function and stamina.

It’s natural that short-chain fatty acids like butyrate can promote detoxification and liver function.

Enriched with omega-3 and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), the best cow ghee in India may help reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular wellness.

When used in cooking, the ghee helps absorb fat-soluble nutrients better while adding rich flavor.

This ghee is suitable for babies, adults, and elders alike due to its gentle and nourishing properties.

Understand the texture of the best ghee

Vedic Ghee has a thicker, grainy texture that many associate with traditional homemade ghee. This best ghee in India is smooth to the touch but retains its granularity even at room temperature. Anveshan Ghee, on the other hand, comes with danedar (grainy) structure, which feels wholesome and adds rustic charm to culinary preparations. The consistency is slightly creamier than Vedic Ghee, which some users prefer.

B08WQ6TB1Q

Best ghee in India: Preparation method

While choosing the best cow ghee in India, it is important to pay attention to its preparation method. Vedic Ghee is made using the traditional Bilona method, where cultured curd is churned by hand to extract butter. This ghee is then simmered slowly, allowing milk solids to separate. The clarified ghee is carefully poured to retain only the pure, golden liquid. Anveshan Ghee also uses the Bilona method but with wooden churners and bi-directional churning of curd. The ghee is clarified at controlled temperatures, with no additives or industrial processing, preserving its natural essence.

Best ghee in India: Lab testing

Vedic Ghee undergoes lab testing for every batch to ensure purity, A2 milk sourcing, and chemical-free production. The lab certifications are shared for consumer assurance. Anveshan Ghee claims to perform over 70+ NABL-approved tests on each batch, including tests for A2 protein, antibiotics, microbial safety, and freshness, setting a strong standard for transparency.

Best ghee in India: Storage

Vedic recommends storing the best ghee in India in a cool, dry place with the lid tightly closed. It comes in high-quality, non-toxic glass jars for long shelf life. They advise using a wooden spoon instead of plastic. On the other hand, Anveshan Ghee also comes in glass jars designed to be light-proof and leak-resistant. It emphasizes freshness preservation through high-pressure jet cleaning and sealed packing.

Taste and aroma of the best ghee in India

Vedic Ghee has a nutty, tempting aroma with a pronounced golden hue. Its flavor is slightly deeper due to its thick texture. However, customer opinions on aroma and taste vary. Anveshan Ghee is described as aromatic by some but lacking by others. While many users love its purity and taste, a few report that it feels bland or odorless.

B07C7LRGBW

What are customers saying?

Vedic Ghee customers love its traditional aroma and rich texture. Many cite it as a daily source of healthy fat. However, there are occasional complaints about its authenticity and pricing. Anveshan Ghee users appreciate its grainy texture and health benefits, calling it the “purest bilona cow ghee.” Some negative feedback is related to aroma inconsistencies and bottle leakage.

Best ghee brand: Price

Both ghee brands are positioned in the premium segment. Vedic Ghee is priced at Rs 2,079, while Anveshan Ghee costs Rs 1,949. While the difference is modest, it can influence decisions based on budget and value expectations. Vedic Ghee leans towards heritage-driven luxury, whereas Anveshan offers cost-efficiency with a strong lab-tested purity focus.

Which ghee is better?

Both Vedic and Anveshan Ghee bring traditional wisdom and purity to modern kitchens, with the Bilona method at their core. Vedic offers a heritage-rich experience with a thicker texture and nutty aroma, while Anveshan stands out with its Hallikar cow sourcing and lab-tested transparency. Choosing between them depends on your preference for texture, aroma, price, and traceability.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs Is it okay to eat ghee every day? Moderate eating of ghee every day is healthy and can boost your overall health. However excessive consumption can increase the risk of several diseases like heart disease. What is the recommended dosage of ghee per day? A healthy adult should take 25 grams of 5 teaspoons of visible fats daily. Out of this 1 teaspoon of fat can be contributed by ghee. Can I use desi ghee for skincare? Desi ghee can provide skincare benefits. It can help improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Are there any side effects of cow ghee? The cholesterol of ghee may become oxidised during the heat process, which can increase the risk of several diseases, including heart disease.