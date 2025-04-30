Vedic vs Anveshan Ghee: Which is the best ghee in India?

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
In Indian homes, ghee or clarified butter isn’t just food. It is tradition, wellness, and soul in a spoon. But with brands like Vedic Ghee and Anveshan, both offering premium A2 Desi Cow Ghee, choosing the right one becomes more than just a kitchen decision. While one is crafted from Gir cows in Gujarat, the other one comes from Hallikar cows in Karnataka. Both are made using the age-old Bilona method. So, which one truly carries the legacy of purity, nutrition, and taste? Let’s compare these two golden contenders so that you can bring home not just the best ghee in India, but the goodness your family deserves.
Ghee is nutritionally superior to other oils/fats because of its medium chain fatty acids content, which are absorbed directly by the liver and burned to provide energy, as a study published in the LIPID UNIVERSE. Check out the two best ghees in India and support your health:
Vedic Ghee is a premium A2 Desi Cow Ghee made using the traditional Bilona method with cultured curd from grass-fed Gir cows at Kesariya Farm. The best ghee in India is prepared by simmering butter obtained through hand-churning curd, followed by the separation of milk solids. It is packed in glass jars to preserve its purity and aroma.
B07C7LR59W
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Anveshan Ghee is also a premium A2 Desi Cow Ghee, but it uses milk from Hallikar cows of Karnataka, an indigenous Indian breed known for its high-nutrient milk. The brand emphasizes small-batch, cruelty-free production using the Bilona method and delivers the ghee in airtight, leak-proof glass jars.
B08KJG9VLJ
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Also Read: Best cow ghee brand in India: 10 picks for rich flavour and health benefits
Before choosing the best ghee in India, it is important to check all the ingredients to ensure it is suitable for everyone.
B0BQ3N5J3C
A better understanding of the benefits of the best desi ghee can help you make the most out of it. As per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, ghee may help prevent and treat various diseases, skin conditions, wound healing, and eye health. Here are some of the benefits that you must be aware of:
Vedic Ghee has a thicker, grainy texture that many associate with traditional homemade ghee. This best ghee in India is smooth to the touch but retains its granularity even at room temperature. Anveshan Ghee, on the other hand, comes with danedar (grainy) structure, which feels wholesome and adds rustic charm to culinary preparations. The consistency is slightly creamier than Vedic Ghee, which some users prefer.
B08WQ6TB1Q
While choosing the best cow ghee in India, it is important to pay attention to its preparation method. Vedic Ghee is made using the traditional Bilona method, where cultured curd is churned by hand to extract butter. This ghee is then simmered slowly, allowing milk solids to separate. The clarified ghee is carefully poured to retain only the pure, golden liquid. Anveshan Ghee also uses the Bilona method but with wooden churners and bi-directional churning of curd. The ghee is clarified at controlled temperatures, with no additives or industrial processing, preserving its natural essence.
Vedic Ghee undergoes lab testing for every batch to ensure purity, A2 milk sourcing, and chemical-free production. The lab certifications are shared for consumer assurance. Anveshan Ghee claims to perform over 70+ NABL-approved tests on each batch, including tests for A2 protein, antibiotics, microbial safety, and freshness, setting a strong standard for transparency.
Vedic recommends storing the best ghee in India in a cool, dry place with the lid tightly closed. It comes in high-quality, non-toxic glass jars for long shelf life. They advise using a wooden spoon instead of plastic. On the other hand, Anveshan Ghee also comes in glass jars designed to be light-proof and leak-resistant. It emphasizes freshness preservation through high-pressure jet cleaning and sealed packing.
Vedic Ghee has a nutty, tempting aroma with a pronounced golden hue. Its flavor is slightly deeper due to its thick texture. However, customer opinions on aroma and taste vary. Anveshan Ghee is described as aromatic by some but lacking by others. While many users love its purity and taste, a few report that it feels bland or odorless.
B07C7LRGBW
Vedic Ghee customers love its traditional aroma and rich texture. Many cite it as a daily source of healthy fat. However, there are occasional complaints about its authenticity and pricing. Anveshan Ghee users appreciate its grainy texture and health benefits, calling it the “purest bilona cow ghee.” Some negative feedback is related to aroma inconsistencies and bottle leakage.
Both ghee brands are positioned in the premium segment. Vedic Ghee is priced at Rs 2,079, while Anveshan Ghee costs Rs 1,949. While the difference is modest, it can influence decisions based on budget and value expectations. Vedic Ghee leans towards heritage-driven luxury, whereas Anveshan offers cost-efficiency with a strong lab-tested purity focus.
Both Vedic and Anveshan Ghee bring traditional wisdom and purity to modern kitchens, with the Bilona method at their core. Vedic offers a heritage-rich experience with a thicker texture and nutty aroma, while Anveshan stands out with its Hallikar cow sourcing and lab-tested transparency. Choosing between them depends on your preference for texture, aroma, price, and traceability.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Moderate eating of ghee every day is healthy and can boost your overall health. However excessive consumption can increase the risk of several diseases like heart disease.
A healthy adult should take 25 grams of 5 teaspoons of visible fats daily. Out of this 1 teaspoon of fat can be contributed by ghee.
Desi ghee can provide skincare benefits. It can help improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
The cholesterol of ghee may become oxidised during the heat process, which can increase the risk of several diseases, including heart disease.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.