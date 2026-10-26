Can you drink turmeric milk during pregnancy? Know the safe amount and benefits

Turmeric milk offers several health benefits and holds an important place in traditional Indian medicine. Many people avoid it, thinking turmeric has a hot potency, but in balanced quantities, it can be beneficial and won’t harm you. Ayurveda considers turmeric an excellent herb that not only protects against diseases but also gives the skin a natural glow. Turmeric milk is beneficial only when used in the right quantity. Drinking one glass of turmeric milk a day helps maintain energy and vitality.
1. Contains curcumin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound
2. Boosts immunity
3. Reduces joint pain
4. Improves sleep
5. Promotes internal healing
Helps maintain weight, relieves digestive issues like gas, indigestion, and constipation, helps remove toxins, makes skin glow, and its antiseptic properties help speed wound healing.
1. Use lukewarm or cool milk with turmeric
2. Drink at night before sleeping
3. Keep the quantity low
Dr Chanchal Sharma’s viewpoint: Yes, you can drink turmeric milk during pregnancy, but only in limited quantities and with a doctor’s advice. As beneficial as turmeric is, it can be harmful if you use too much.
For best results, use less. A safe, general amount is 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric in one glass of milk. Ayurveda suggests drinking turmeric milk in limited quantities during pregnancy to help speed recovery and support overall health. No need to avoid it; remember: 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric in cool milk at night. This combination is both safe and beneficial. According to Ayurveda, consume every substance in limited quantities.
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