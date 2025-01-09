Best A2 cow ghee: 10 top choices for rich flavour and health benefits

A2 cow ghee can elevate your diet with a rich and pure taste. Check out this list of the top picks to enhance your daily wellness.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Imagine a natural food that enhances your health, boosts immunity, and adds a rich flavour to your meals. That is A2 cow ghee, made from cows’ milk that produces the A2 beta-casein protein. This ghee is known for its higher nutritional value, including beneficial fats, vitamins, and antioxidants. It promises to improve digestion, and metabolism and support brain function. Unlike other types of ghee, this one is more easily digested, which makes it suitable for those with lactose intolerance. Additionally, it contains anti-inflammatory properties, which promote gut health. Regular consumption of this ghee may help enhance your overall wellness. So, check out this list of the best picks and take a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

10 top A2 cow ghee

Here is a list of the best A2 cow ghee in India that you may try:

1. Kapiva A2 Cow Desi Ghee

Kapiva A2 Cow Desi Ghee is made from certified A2 milk from Gir cows and produced using the traditional Bilona method. This A2 cow ghee is pure, and natural that promises to enhance digestion and overall health benefits, including skin nourishment. The brand claims that this ghee contains no added sugar or preservatives and is suitable for children.

132793

Specifications of Kapiva A2 Cow Desi Ghee:

Special feature: Formulated by Ayurvedic experts

Benefits: Better digestion

Why buy: It offers high-quality, traditional ghee from grass-fed cows. This ghee is great for digestion and works as a healthy substitute for butter and cooking oil.

Why avoid: Some customers feel the ghee’s taste and smell aren’t as expected and find the price high compared to other options.

Why choose: Kapiva’s commitment to purity, traditional processing, and certified A2 milk makes it a reliable choice for health-conscious buyers.

Customer review: Customers appreciate the quality, smooth texture and health benefits of this A2 cow ghee, though some find it pricey and are mixed on its taste and aroma.

2. Two Brothers Organic Farms – A2 Ghee

Two Brothers Organic Farms A2 Ghee is crafted from grass-fed Gir cows using the Bilona method, ensuring the purity of the butter and ghee. The cows are reared holistically, with no chemicals or artificial insemination. The ghee is slow-cooked on a wood fire and comes in recyclable glass jars.

B07DRHYZQD

Specifications of Two Brothers Organic Farms – A2 Ghee:

Diet type: Vegetarian

Flavour: Natural

Why buy: This A2 cow ghee claims to preserve maximum nutrients, making it a nutritious and authentic choice. It is free from preservatives and additives.

Why avoid: Some may find it too expensive, and taste preferences vary, as not everyone appreciates the unique aroma and flavor.

Why choose: If you are looking for an authentic, environmentally-conscious product with high-quality ingredients and traditional preparation, this A2 cow ghee may be a great option.

Customer review: Customers love its purity, authentic taste, and nutritional content.

Also Read: Best ghee brands in India: 10 top picks to boost your health

3. GirOrganic A2 Pure Ghee

GirOrganic A2 Ghee is made from the milk of Gir cows using the Vedic Bilona method. This A2 cow ghee is free from hormonal injections and artificial additives. It is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, which may help to promote heart health, digestion, and immunity.

B07VPZP4G1

Specifications of GirOrganics A2 Pure Ghee:

Diet type: Vegetarian

Flavour: Natural

Why buy: You may opt for this A2 gir cow ghee for its high nutritional value and pure, traditional production methods.

Why avoid: The price point may not be suitable for all budgets.

Why choose: If you prioritise sustainability, ethical farming, and traditional ghee-making methods, this may be a great choice for your health.

Customer review: Users like its delicious taste, purity, and medicinal benefits. However, some are unsure if the product’s aroma and price justify the value.

4. Rosier A2 Gir Cow Ghee

Rosier A2 Gir Cow Ghee is made using the traditional Bilona method. The brand claims that this A2 cow ghee is free from preservatives or chemicals. It is rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins, which are beneficial for digestion, heart health, and anti-aging. This A2 desi cow ghee comes in glass jars to preserve quality.

B0BLW427G7

Specifications of Rosier A2 Gir Cow Ghee:

Flavour: Natural

Source: Cow

Why buy: This A2 cow ghee claims to offer an authentic, traditional product with a focus on health benefits.

Why avoid: While the taste is praised, some customers may not like the strong aroma, and the price may not align with all budgets.

Why choose: If you are looking for a product with a distinct flavor, high-quality ingredients, and a focus on well-being, Rosier A2 Ghee may be an excellent choice.

Customer review: Users like the purity, nostalgic flavor, and health benefits of this A2 cow ghee. However, there are mixed opinions on its value for money and aroma.

Also Read: Best buffalo ghee brands: 6 top picks for flavour and nutrition

5. Jiva Gir Desi Cow A2 Ghee

Jiva A2 Gir Desi Cow Ghee is prepared from the milk of Gir cows using the traditional Bilona churning method. It is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, as well as vitamins B2, B6, B12, C, E, and K. Regular use of this A2 cow ghee may help boost your immunity, improve heart health, and promote brain function.

B089QVTYYV

Specifications of Jiva Gir Desi Cow A2 Ghee:

Source: Cow

Flavour: Natural

Why buy: This A2 cow ghee is highly nutritious, free from artificial processing, and supports immunity and brain health. This makes it a great addition to your diet.

Why avoid: Some users have differing opinions on its aroma and whether it offers good value for money.

Why choose: It may help boost immunity and offers high nutritional value.

Customer review: Customers appreciate the creamy texture and nutritional benefits of Jiva A2 Ghee, especially for its digestibility and health-promoting properties.

6. Kasutam A2 Desi Cow Bilona Ghee

Kasutam A2 Desi Cow Bilona Ghee is crafted from the milk of grass-fed desi cows using the traditional Bilona method. It ensures a superior purity and rich flavor. This A2 cow ghee contains essential nutrients like omega-3, omega-6, and vitamins A, D, E, and K, which may help to improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and improve overall well-being. Ideal for cooking, baking, or skincare, it may enhance the flavor of any dish and provide nourishment for your body and skin.

B09VYY4VLG

Specifications of Kasutam A2 Desi Cow Ghee:

Flavour: Natural

Diet: Vegetarian

Why buy: This A2 cow ghee may be perfect for those seeking authentic, natural, and nutritious cow ghee.

Why avoid: Some customers have expressed concerns about its aroma and value for money. If you are sensitive to strong smells or seeking a more affordable option, it may not be the best choice.

Why choose: Opt for Kasutam A2 Ghee for its authentic, handcrafted quality, perfect for enhancing dishes with rich, smooth flavors.

Customer review: Customers love the high-quality, delicious taste, and smooth texture of this ghee. However, a few noted that the aroma might be too strong for some, and the value for money can be debated.

7. Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee 1L

Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee is made from the A2 milk of grass-fed Hallikar cows using the traditional Bilona method. This method retains the nutrients and gives the ghee a grainy texture, rich flavor, and enticing aroma. It is rich in omega-3, omega-6, vitamins, and antioxidants, which helps to promote better digestion, support immunity, and enhance metabolism.

B08KJG9VLJ

Specifications of Anveshan A2 Cow Ghee:

Diet type: Vegetarian

Source: Cow

Why buy: Anveshan A2 Ghee may be perfect for those seeking pure, high-quality, and nutrient-rich ghee.

Why avoid: While many enjoy its texture and health benefits, some customers have mentioned issues with the bottle leaking.

Why choose: Pick Anveshan A2 Ghee for its purity, health benefits, and traditional method of preparation.

Customer review: Users like the quality, flavor, and texture of this A2 cow ghee. However, some customers mentioned bottle leakage and mixed opinions on aroma.

8. Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Ghee is made from grass-fed A2 Gir cows’ milk using the Vedic Bilona two-way churning process. This traditional method ensures that the ghee retains essential fatty acids, omega-3, omega-6, and fat-soluble vitamins. It may help to enhance physical and mental strength, support heart health, and improve digestion.

B07C7LR59W

Specifications of Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee:

Flavour: Pleasant aroma and flavour

Diet: Vegetarian

Why buy: This A2 ghee claims to offer unmatched purity, taste, and nutrition, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals.

Why avoid: Some customers have concerns about the aroma and value for money, which may not appeal to everyone.

Why choose: If you are looking for a high-quality, lab-tested ghee with a rich flavor and numerous health benefits, this A2 cow ghee may be a good option.

Customer review: They like the purity, taste, and aroma of Vedic Ghee. However, some noted it may not offer the best value for money.

Also Read: 10 best desi ghee in India for rich flavour and health benefits

9. Village Company A2 Cow Desi Ghee 1000ML

Village Company A2 Cow Desi Ghee is made from the milk of grass-fed Gir cows, prepared using the traditional bilona method. The brand claims that this product is free from preservatives, chemicals, and hormones, offering a pure and authentic taste. Rich in omega-3 and omega-6, as well as vitamins A, E, and K, it may support better digestion, heart health, and overall well-being.

B0CZ9FPQRX

Specifications of Village Company A2 Cow Desi Ghee:

Flavour: Natural

Source: Cow

Why buy: This A2 Ghee may be great for those seeking a natural, preservative-free ghee. Its rich nutrient profile and traditional preparation method make it ideal for a healthy lifestyle.

Why avoid: It may be less appealing for those looking for a more affordable option.

Why choose: You may opt for this A2 cow ghee for its purity, rich nutritional content, and eco-friendly packaging.

Customer review: They love the quality and aroma of the ghee, appreciating its authenticity and rich flavor.

10. Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee

Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee is made using the traditional Vedic Bilona churning method. This A2 bilona cow ghee is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, which may help to offer numerous health benefits such as improved digestion, cholesterol reduction, and joint pain relief. The brand claims that it has a grainy texture, and delightful aroma, and is free from preservatives, chemicals, and vanaspati.

B0CTT8GY4V

Specifications of Auric A2 Bilona Desi Cow Ghee:

Source: Cow

Flavour: Natural

Why buy: Auric A2 Ghee is perfect for those seeking traditional, nutrient-dense ghee. Its purity, rich texture, and health benefits make it ideal for anyone looking to enhance their diet and wellness routine.

Why avoid: Some customers have concerns about whether the price justifies the amount of ghee in the bottle, and opinions on the aroma are divided.

Why choose: You may choose this for its authentic, traditional preparation and multiple health benefits.

Customer review: Users enjoy the taste, texture, and aroma of Auric A2 Ghee. However, a few mentioned that the price might be a bit steep, and opinions on aroma vary.

What are the benefits of using A2 cow ghee?

1. Improves digestion: Rich in butyrate, this ghee may enhance digestion by soothing the digestive tract and supporting gut health.

2. Boosts immunity: A2 ghee benefits also include strengthening the immune system. It contains vitamins A, D, E, and K, which may help your body fight infections.

3. Supports heart health: The healthy fats in A2 cow ghee, including omega-3 fatty acids, may help to promote heart health by reducing bad cholesterol.

4. Anti-inflammatory: The anti-inflammatory properties of the ghee may help to alleviate joint pain and inflammation. As per the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, ghee may help prevent and treat various diseases, skin conditions, wound healing, and eye health.

5. Promotes health: The best cow ghee may even nourish the skin, promoting hydration and a natural glow. A study published in the Journal of Conventional Knowledge and Holistic Health says that A2 beta-casein protein may be helpful in hormonal disorders, including diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia.

How to choose the best ghee?

When choosing the best ghee, focus on quality and purity. Look for ghee made from grass-fed cows, as their milk is richer in nutrients and healthier fats. A2 cow ghee may be better due to its easier digestibility and better nutritional profile compared to A1 ghee. Opt for ghee made using the traditional Bilona method, which involves hand-churning curd to retain all essential nutrients. Additionally, pick ghee free from additives, preservatives, or artificial colors for a more natural option. If you are still not sure how to choose ghee, consult your healthcare provider or a nutritionist.

Which ghee is better: Cow or buffalo?

Cow ghee may be better because of its lighter texture and higher nutritional value. It contains a better balance of healthy fats, vitamins, and more easily digestible antioxidants. Cow ghee is also less dense and has a milder flavor, making it suitable for a variety of dishes. On the other hand, buffalo ghee has a thicker consistency and stronger flavor, which some people prefer for specific recipes. A study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that the ghee from grass-fed milk is superior in quality.

Which is better: A1 vs. A2 ghee?

You may choose A2 ghee over A1 ghee as it comes from cows that produce A2 milk, which is more natural and easier to digest. This ghee is richer in essential fatty acids, including omega-3s, and contains more bioavailable vitamins A, D, E, and K. A1 ghee contains A1 beta-casein, which may lead to digestive issues and inflammation. A2 ghee, on the other hand, has anti-inflammatory properties and promotes better gut health.

Add the right ghee to your routine and enhance your overall health.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.

Related FAQs Is it okay to eat ghee every day? Moderate eating of ghee every day is healthy and can boost your overall health. However excessive consumption can increase the risk of several diseases like heart disease. What is the recommended dosage of ghee per day? A healthy adult should take 25 grams of 5 teaspoons of visible fats daily. Out of this 1 teaspoon of fat can be contributed by ghee. Can I use desi ghee for skincare? Desi ghee can provide skincare benefits. It can help improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Are there any side effects of cow ghee? The cholesterol of ghee may become oxidised during the heat process, which can increase the risk of several diseases, including heart disease.