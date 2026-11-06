Beetroot quinoa kebabs with dill and garlic yoghurt dip: A healthy, festive Diwali snack

Give your Diwali celebrations a healthy twist with these delicious Beetroot Quinoa Kebabs. Combining antioxidant-rich beetroot with protein- and fiber-rich quinoa, this wholesome appetizer offers a nutritious alternative to traditional festive fried snacks. Flavored with ginger, green chilies, and aromatic Indian spices, these kebabs are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Roasted white quinoa adds a delightful crunch. The refreshing dill-and-garlic yogurt dip adds a creamy, tangy element. Made with simple ingredients and minimal cooking time, this gluten-free recipe, shared by Chef Sumit, Executive Chef at the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi, is perfect for those who want festive indulgence while making mindful food choices.
For the beetroot quinoa kebabs
For the dill and garlic yogurt dip
Step 1: Prepare the beetroot mixture
Heat a little oil in a pan. Add the finely chopped ginger, green chili, and asafoetida. Sauté briefly until aromatic.
Step 2: Cook the beetroot
Add the grated beetroot, turmeric powder, degi mirch, and salt. Cook until the beetroot softens and all the excess moisture evaporates, leaving a relatively dry mixture.
Step 3: Prepare the kebab mixture
Add the boiled potato and garam masala. Mash everything together until it forms a firm mixture that shapes easily. Allow it to cool.
Step 4: Shape and coat
Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into kebabs. Refrigerate until firm. Coat each kebab evenly with roasted white quinoa.
Step 5: Cook the kebabs
Heat a little oil in a pan and shallow-fry or pan-sear the kebabs over medium heat until golden and crisp on both sides and heated through.
Step 6: Prepare the yogurt dip
In a bowl, whisk the hung curd until smooth. Add fresh garlic juice, chopped dill leaves, and salt. Mix well, then transfer the dip to a piping bag or serving bowl.
Step 7: Serve
Serve the beetroot quinoa kebabs hot with the refreshing dill-and-garlic yogurt dip. Alternatively, pipe a few small drops of the dip over each kebab for an elegant festive presentation.
For perfectly shaped kebabs, cook the beetroot mixture until it’s sufficiently dry. Refrigerating the shaped kebabs before coating helps them hold their shape and achieve a crisp exterior while cooking. Enjoy these wholesome, flavor-packed Beetroot Quinoa Kebabs as a nutritious addition to your festive Diwali menu!
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