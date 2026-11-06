Beetroot quinoa kebabs with dill and garlic yoghurt dip: A healthy, festive Diwali snack

Enjoy a healthy twist this Diwali with delectable Beetroot Quinoa Kebabs, paired with a tangy dill and garlic yoghurt dip for a festive treat.

Give your Diwali celebrations a healthy twist with these delicious Beetroot Quinoa Kebabs. Combining antioxidant-rich beetroot with protein- and fiber-rich quinoa, this wholesome appetizer offers a nutritious alternative to traditional festive fried snacks. Flavored with ginger, green chilies, and aromatic Indian spices, these kebabs are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Roasted white quinoa adds a delightful crunch. The refreshing dill-and-garlic yogurt dip adds a creamy, tangy element. Made with simple ingredients and minimal cooking time, this gluten-free recipe, shared by Chef Sumit, Executive Chef at the International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi, is perfect for those who want festive indulgence while making mindful food choices.

Recipe details

Preparation and cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Course: appetizer / starter

Serving temperature: Hot

Dietary preference: Gluten-free

Ingredients

For the beetroot quinoa kebabs

Grated beetroot – 200 g

Finely chopped ginger – 10 g

Finely chopped green chili – 1

Asafoetida (hing) – A pinch

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Degi mirch – ½ tsp

Salt – To taste

Garam masala – A pinch

Boiled potato – 60 g

Roasted white quinoa (for coating) – 30 g

Oil – For cooking

For the dill and garlic yogurt dip

Hung curd – 50 g

Fresh garlic juice – ¼–½ tsp

Salt – To taste

Method of preparation

Step 1: Prepare the beetroot mixture

Heat a little oil in a pan. Add the finely chopped ginger, green chili, and asafoetida. Sauté briefly until aromatic.

Step 2: Cook the beetroot

Add the grated beetroot, turmeric powder, degi mirch, and salt. Cook until the beetroot softens and all the excess moisture evaporates, leaving a relatively dry mixture.

Step 3: Prepare the kebab mixture

Add the boiled potato and garam masala. Mash everything together until it forms a firm mixture that shapes easily. Allow it to cool.

Step 4: Shape and coat

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into kebabs. Refrigerate until firm. Coat each kebab evenly with roasted white quinoa.

Step 5: Cook the kebabs

Heat a little oil in a pan and shallow-fry or pan-sear the kebabs over medium heat until golden and crisp on both sides and heated through.

Step 6: Prepare the yogurt dip

In a bowl, whisk the hung curd until smooth. Add fresh garlic juice, chopped dill leaves, and salt. Mix well, then transfer the dip to a piping bag or serving bowl.

Step 7: Serve

Serve the beetroot quinoa kebabs hot with the refreshing dill-and-garlic yogurt dip. Alternatively, pipe a few small drops of the dip over each kebab for an elegant festive presentation.

Chef’s tip

For perfectly shaped kebabs, cook the beetroot mixture until it’s sufficiently dry. Refrigerating the shaped kebabs before coating helps them hold their shape and achieve a crisp exterior while cooking. Enjoy these wholesome, flavor-packed Beetroot Quinoa Kebabs as a nutritious addition to your festive Diwali menu!