7 magnesium glycinate supplements in India for sleep and muscle recovery

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A healthy body and mind are essential for a good lifestyle. One way to build a strong, fit body is to increase your magnesium intake. Magnesium is an important mineral that helps with over 300 processes in the body. You can find it in foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens. Taking magnesium glycinate supplements can offer extra benefits.
Magnesium can help keep your nerves and muscles working well, support your immune system, and help regulate blood sugar levels. It also helps maintain strong bones, produces energy, and keeps your blood pressure and heart rhythm regular, supporting heart health. Not getting enough magnesium can cause fatigue, muscle cramps, and various chronic health problems. To ensure you get enough magnesium, look at this list of the best magnesium glycinate supplements available in India.
The best magnesium supplement in India can help you live a healthier and happier life!
HK Vitals Magnesium Glycinate tablets provide 1880mg of magnesium glycinate, which gives you 220mg of elemental magnesium, without any magnesium oxide. This chelated form is 90–95% bioavailable, meaning your body absorbs it quickly. It helps with sleep, relieves stress, supports muscle recovery, and promotes bone health. The formula is easy to digest and reduces digestive discomfort. You can take it every day, and it contains no preservatives or GMOs. Take two tablets daily after meals or as directed. Users say it helps with sleep and recovery after workouts.
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Himalayan Organics Magnesium Citrate + Glycinate + Oxide Complex provides easy-to-absorb magnesium. This may help you feel calm and support healthy muscle function. Taking this supplement regularly may boost your nerve and muscle health. It can help reduce fatigue, relax your body, and improve your sleep. These tablets may also lower the risk of fractures, prevent muscle cramps, tightness, and soreness, and strengthen bones. The brand assures that this supplement is free from gluten, GMOs, dairy, and parabens.
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This magnesium supplement tablet from Pure Encapsulations offers 120 mg of magnesium per serving. It is a vegetarian capsule that may help support cognitive and muscle function. These tablets can promote heart health and assist in the metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats, which may boost energy production. The supplement is free from gluten, GMOs, soy, and dairy. You can also use this magnesium to help lower blood pressure and promote relaxation.
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Try Nature Made magnesium to support heart health. This supplement includes medium-chain triglycerides, gelatin, glycerin, rapeseed lecithin, natural flavour, and added colours. It helps with nerve and muscle health and may improve bone health with regular use. The brand guarantees that this supplement has no synthetic dyes, preservatives, or gluten.
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Cardiovascular Research Magnesium Tablets may help improve your heart, bone, and muscle health. The brand claims this formula is designed to maximise magnesium’s effectiveness. Each serving provides 120 mg of magnesium. Taking this unflavored magnesium regularly may improve your cognitive function and boost your energy production.
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InnovixLabs Advanced Magnesium Bisglycinate Capsules provide 200 mg of magnesium in each serving. This supplement can help with heart health and sleep. It aims to support relaxation and relieve muscle cramps. The brand says it is easy to absorb, digest, and gentle on the stomach. This magnesium for sleep has been tested for contaminants and made in a facility that meets FDA standards and cGMP guidelines.
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Solgar Magnesium Supplement offers a special formula that helps your body absorb magnesium effectively. This supplement may enhance muscle function and support healthy nerves. Each serving provides 400 mg of magnesium and contains ingredients like microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable cellulose, silica, vegetable magnesium stearate, titanium dioxide, and vegetable glycerin. It may also promote strong bones and help release energy. The product is free of GMOs, gluten, and dairy.
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A magnesium-rich diet includes healthy whole foods such as nuts, seeds, and whole grains. If it’s hard to get enough magnesium from food, supplements can help. The National Institutes of Health recommends that adult men consume 400-420 mg of magnesium daily, while adult women should aim for 320-350 mg. They also say not to take more than 350 mg of magnesium from supplements each day. If you think you need more magnesium due to a deficiency, talk to your healthcare provider before increasing your dose.
The safe limit for magnesium from supplements is 350 mg per day. Staying below this amount usually won’t cause any stomach problems. However, taking too much magnesium can lead to nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. In some cases, it may even cause serious heart issues like irregular heartbeat or cardiac arrest, according to a study from the National Institute of Health.
Take magnesium glycinate supplements as directed on the label or by your doctor. It’s best to take them with food. This helps your body absorb the magnesium and reduces stomach discomfort.
Magnesium glycinate supplements are usually safe. However, taking large doses can lead to side effects like diarrhoea, nausea, or stomach cramps. To avoid these issues, start with a small dose and gradually increase it.
Always check with your doctor before taking magnesium glycinate supplements with other medications. This helps make sure you use them safely and effectively.
[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with HK Vitals. The first product listed in this article is sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]
Yes, but avoid overdosing. Check for overlapping ingredients and consult your doctor to ensure they don’t interfere with or exceed daily recommended values.
Some may cause nausea, bloating, or allergic reactions. Always follow dosage instructions and consult a healthcare provider for prolonged use or if symptoms occur.
Results vary by nutrient and body needs. Some effects like energy boosts are quicker, while hair, skin, and bone benefits take weeks or months.
Most vitamins are best taken with meals to enhance absorption, especially fat-soluble ones like D, E, A, and K.
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