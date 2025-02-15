A cup of ghee coffee a day can keep constipation at bay

There are many ghee coffee benefits when it comes to constipation as well as better digestion. Here is how it helps you.

Tired of trying various laxatives and stool softeners to treat your constipation? Here is a rather delicious and natural approach that is sure to give you a digestive boost–ghee coffee. Made simply by adding ghee to coffee, this concoction offers several benefits for people who suffer from constipation. While coffee itself is often linked to improved bowel movements, adding ghee takes it a notch up as it lubricates the intestines. Besides this, it also helps in promoting bile secretion, and softening stools. However, before you go overboard in including this drink in your daily routine, you need to be aware of its potential side effects as well. Here’s a low down on all that you need to know about ghee coffee benefits for constipation and how to drink it.

What is ghee coffee?

As the name suggests, ghee coffee is nothing but coffee with a spoon of ghee or clarified butter. This is blended into brewed coffee. It’s very similar to the famous bulletproof coffee, however, while that uses butter and MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil, this one uses ghee. Besides giving your coffee a creamier texture and a slightly nutty, caramel-like flavour, there are many ghee coffee benefits that you should know. Its purported ability to alleviate constipation is a major one.

There are many benefits of ghee including its power to lubricate the intestinal wall, which helps alleviate constipation, states a study published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. Where coffee is concerned, a high intake of caffeine may help prevent constipation, according to a study published in the journal BMC Public Health.

Ghee coffee benefits for constipation

There are multiple ghee coffee benefits when it comes to digestive health and preventing constipation. Here’s how it can help you:

1. Butyric acid in ghee enhances intestinal health

Ghee is a rich source of butyric acid, which is a short-chain fatty acid that serves as a primary energy source for colonocytes—the cells lining the colon. Butyric acid has been shown to promote the health and function of the intestinal mucosa, potentially improving bowel movements as well as being an excellent home remedy for constipation, says dietician Garima Goyal. A study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, states that butyric acid plays a major role in modulating inflammation and enhancing intestinal barrier function. This can contribute to improved gut motility.

2. Coffee stimulates colonic motor activity

Coffee consumption has been associated with increased colonic motor activity, which goes a long way in promoting bowel movements. “Caffeine, a key component in coffee, acts as a stimulant that enhances peristalsis—the coordinated contractions of the gastrointestinal tract,” explains Goyal. Coffee is known to stimulate a motor response of the colon within minutes after ingestion. This is what makes relieving constipation one of the best ghee coffee benefits.

3. Ghee helps in bile secretion

Ghee is rich in healthy fats, which triggers the liver to produce bile, which is essential for breaking down and digesting fats properly. Bile is a substance that aids in the digestion and absorption of fats, explains Goyal. Enhanced bile flow can act as a natural lubricant in the intestines, softening stools and promoting regular bowel movements. Therefore, adding ghee to your coffee will ensure optimum bile flow.

4. Softens stool

When it comes to constipation, one of the biggest ghee coffee benefits is that it prevents very hard stools. Ghee contains medium and short-chain fatty acids that lubricate the intestines and soften stools for easier passage. Additionally, the caffeine in coffee stimulates the colon and helps push waste through the digestive system. Softer stools are ideal to alleviate constipation as well as prevent anal fissures.

How to add ghee coffee to your diet?

If you want to take advantage of these ghee coffee benefits, here is an easy way to add the beverage to your daily diet plan. Blend one teaspoon of high-quality ghee into a cup of freshly brewed black coffee until emulsified. Consuming this mixture on an empty stomach in the morning may enhance digestive benefits.

People who are sensitive to caffeine, can blend ghee into herbal teas known for their digestive properties, such as ginger or peppermint tea. This combination can provide a soothing effect and further aid in relieving constipation.

Possible side effects of ghee coffee

While there are many ghee coffee benefits that can help in relieving constipation as well as keeping your digestive tract on track, there might be some side effects also. Here is what you should be mindful of while drinking this beverage.

Increased caloric intake: Ghee is calorie-dense, and adding it to coffee can significantly increase daily caloric consumption, potentially leading to weight gain if not accounted for in the overall diet.

Ghee is calorie-dense, and adding it to coffee can significantly increase daily caloric consumption, potentially leading to weight gain if not accounted for in the overall diet. Elevated cholesterol levels: Ghee contains saturated fats, which, when consumed in excess, may raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Ghee contains saturated fats, which, when consumed in excess, may raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Digestive discomfort: Some people may experience digestive discomfort, such as diarrhoea or bloating, especially if they have a sensitivity to dairy products or fats.

How much ghee coffee can you have in a day?

While there are many benefits of drinking coffee with ghee, moderation is key when incorporating the beverage into your daily routine. This will help you make use of ghee coffee benefits, without experiencing any side effects.

Starting with one teaspoon (approximately 5 grams) of ghee per cup of coffee is advisable. Depending on individual tolerance and health goals, this amount can be adjusted, but it’s recommended not to exceed two tablespoons (approximately 30 grams) of ghee per day to avoid potential negative health effects.

Consuming ghee coffee daily is generally considered safe for most people. However, it’s important to monitor your body’s response and adjust accordingly.

There are many ghee coffee benefits as the drink combines the beneficial properties of both ghee and coffee. It is known for potentially offering relief from constipation through improved intestinal lubrication and enhanced gut motility. However, it’s important to consume ghee coffee in moderation and be mindful of your health conditions. Consulting with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet is always recommended, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Related FAQs Is ghee coffee better than bulletproof coffee? Yes, ghee coffee is a lactose-free drink and a good alternative to bulletproof coffee (which uses butter). It also contains more vitamins (A, D, E, K) and is gentler in digestion. Can you have ghee coffee every day? Yes, this drink can be had on a daily basis. It provides healthy fats, better digestion, and sustained energy. However, make sure to ensure it's part of a balanced diet.