I drank ghee coffee in the morning for a month and this is what happened to my body

Have you ever felt like throwing something at your TV after seeing something that you know is a plain lie? Well, I have—especially when a perfectly toned actress claims her figure is all thanks to a morning ritual of honey-lemon water. For years, I followed that advice, only to feel cheated in the end. I want my money back, with interest, because that same money could have bought me jars of coffee, bottles of ghee, or maybe even helped me land a fitness ad myself! I say this because after years of wasting my time and money, I finally found a new weight-loss elixir, which is actually quite effective. And thanks to Malaika Arora, who posted about it on social media. If you have not guessed already, I am talking about ghee coffee.
Ghee coffee is India’s take on the West’s bulletproof coffee—a high-fat, low-carb drink that became a favourite among keto and paleo followers. Originally made with brewed coffee, unsalted butter, and coconut oil, it promised sustained energy and better focus. Naturally, we swapped the butter for our beloved ghee, creating a richer, desi version that is just as effective—and arguably tastier. Ghee coffee is now gaining popularity as a smart, satisfying start to the day.
Making ghee coffee is quick, simple, and a great way to kickstart your day. Here is how you do it:
Ingredients you will need:
Instructions
Since I tried it and have been following this morning ritual for a month now, you should know why I vouch for it. And trust me, you will be surprised by knowing the benefits of black coffee with ghee.
Ghee coffee benefits
Here are 5 benefits of ghee coffee I have experienced, and therefore I want you to try it once and experience your own:
The healthy fats in ghee help cut stubborn body fat. Studies, even those from Harvard Health Publishing, show that healthy fats can actually support weight loss. By healthy fats, I mean saturated fats like those in ghee and dairy, plus monounsaturated fats (present in nuts and avocados) and polyunsaturated fats (like fish and flaxseeds).
When you eat energy-packed carbohydrates, your body produces more of the energy carrier, the insulin hormone, in a bid to distribute the energy throughout the body. On the other hand, when you consume healthy fats, a lesser amount of insulin is produced and your body attacks your fat reserves to produce energy.
Now, imagine starting your day with fat, like ghee, when your body has no other fuel. It switches into fat-burning mode early and keeps going all day long. That is why I swear by this morning ritual. Who wouldn’t want a metabolism that works overtime?
2. It curbed my appetite
Fat takes longer to digest, which means it keeps you feeling full for a while. When you combine that with coffee, a natural appetite suppressant, the hunger pangs just disappear. At least, that is exactly what happened to me. My breakfast portions got smaller, and I did not feel the usual urge to snack between meals at all.
If you have ever worried that coffee on an empty stomach might cause acidity, ghee is like the perfect remedy. Beyond easing any acidity, the satisfying feeling from ghee coffee naturally helped me eat less for breakfast. Not overloading my digestive system first thing in the morning left me feeling light and comfortable all day long.
I am sure my boss loves ghee coffee more than I do. Simply because I stopped feeling lethargic in the middle of the day and was able to concentrate on work better, thanks to my morning dose of ghee coffee.
Take this quiz: Can you guess all the benefits of eating ghee?
Surely, the caffeine from coffee gave me all the energy I needed for a high-intensity workout, but my range of motion and flexibility improved drastically as well. Call me crazy, but my grandmother once told me how ghee is important for the lubrication of our joints, and I think that is exactly what worked here.
Ladies, there is no harm in trying and seeing how your body responds to ghee coffee. But here are two things to remember:
Otherwise, ghee coffee is one of the best things you may add to your daily morning routine!
Ghee coffee may help with sustained energy, improved digestion, appetite control, and mental clarity, thanks to the healthy fats in ghee combined with caffeine.
Yes, adding ghee increases the calorie content because ghee is pure fat. However, it can keep you full for longer and reduce snacking.
For most people, ghee helps reduce the acidity that coffee alone might cause, making it gentler on the stomach.
Yes! Some people like adding spices like cinnamon or cardamom, or a little sweetener to customize their cup.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.