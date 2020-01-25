I drank ghee coffee in the morning for a month and this is what happened to my body

I swapped my regular morning coffee for ghee coffee for 30 days, not expecting much. But the results are surprising, and here's why you should also give it a try!

Have you ever felt like throwing something at your TV after seeing something that you know is a plain lie? Well, I have—especially when a perfectly toned actress claims her figure is all thanks to a morning ritual of honey-lemon water. For years, I followed that advice, only to feel cheated in the end. I want my money back, with interest, because that same money could have bought me jars of coffee, bottles of ghee, or maybe even helped me land a fitness ad myself! I say this because after years of wasting my time and money, I finally found a new weight-loss elixir, which is actually quite effective. And thanks to Malaika Arora, who posted about it on social media. If you have not guessed already, I am talking about ghee coffee.

What is ghee coffee?

Ghee coffee is India’s take on the West’s bulletproof coffee—a high-fat, low-carb drink that became a favourite among keto and paleo followers. Originally made with brewed coffee, unsalted butter, and coconut oil, it promised sustained energy and better focus. Naturally, we swapped the butter for our beloved ghee, creating a richer, desi version that is just as effective—and arguably tastier. Ghee coffee is now gaining popularity as a smart, satisfying start to the day.

How to make ghee coffee at home?

Making ghee coffee is quick, simple, and a great way to kickstart your day. Here is how you do it:

Ingredients you will need:

1 cup hot water or brewed black coffee

1–2 teaspoons of ghee

Coffee powder to taste (ideally not more than 1 teaspoon)

Sugar or jaggery (optional, and no more than 1 teaspoon)

Instructions

Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy. This will give your coffee a rich, frothy texture, almost like a latte. You can also stir in an extra teaspoon of ghee after blending for added richness.

And that is it—a comforting, energy-boosting cup to power you through the day is ready!

Since I tried it and have been following this morning ritual for a month now, you should know why I vouch for it. And trust me, you will be surprised by knowing the benefits of black coffee with ghee.

Ghee coffee benefits

Here are 5 benefits of ghee coffee I have experienced, and therefore I want you to try it once and experience your own:

1. It helped me lose inches

The healthy fats in ghee help cut stubborn body fat. Studies, even those from Harvard Health Publishing, show that healthy fats can actually support weight loss. By healthy fats, I mean saturated fats like those in ghee and dairy, plus monounsaturated fats (present in nuts and avocados) and polyunsaturated fats (like fish and flaxseeds).

When you eat energy-packed carbohydrates, your body produces more of the energy carrier, the insulin hormone, in a bid to distribute the energy throughout the body. On the other hand, when you consume healthy fats, a lesser amount of insulin is produced and your body attacks your fat reserves to produce energy.

Now, imagine starting your day with fat, like ghee, when your body has no other fuel. It switches into fat-burning mode early and keeps going all day long. That is why I swear by this morning ritual. Who wouldn’t want a metabolism that works overtime?

2. It curbed my appetite

Fat takes longer to digest, which means it keeps you feeling full for a while. When you combine that with coffee, a natural appetite suppressant, the hunger pangs just disappear. At least, that is exactly what happened to me. My breakfast portions got smaller, and I did not feel the usual urge to snack between meals at all.

3. My gut felt better

If you have ever worried that coffee on an empty stomach might cause acidity, ghee is like the perfect remedy. Beyond easing any acidity, the satisfying feeling from ghee coffee naturally helped me eat less for breakfast. Not overloading my digestive system first thing in the morning left me feeling light and comfortable all day long.

4. I felt more energetic and active

I am sure my boss loves ghee coffee more than I do. Simply because I stopped feeling lethargic in the middle of the day and was able to concentrate on work better, thanks to my morning dose of ghee coffee.

Take this quiz: Can you guess all the benefits of eating ghee?

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to superfood to beat the summer heat? Coconut water

Buttermilk

Watermelon

Aloe vera juice Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for a daily immunity boost? Amla shots

Ginger-turmeric tea

Vegetable juice

Kadha or herbal drink Previous Next

5. My workouts became more productive

Surely, the caffeine from coffee gave me all the energy I needed for a high-intensity workout, but my range of motion and flexibility improved drastically as well. Call me crazy, but my grandmother once told me how ghee is important for the lubrication of our joints, and I think that is exactly what worked here.

Things to remember with ghee coffee

Ladies, there is no harm in trying and seeing how your body responds to ghee coffee. But here are two things to remember:

One, it may not suit you the way it suited me, or could even make you feel acidic. So, watch out for your body’s reaction and do not just keep sipping on it mindlessly.

Secondly, every 30 to 40 days, change your morning drink so that your body does not get habituated to one drink and stop responding, okay?

Otherwise, ghee coffee is one of the best things you may add to your daily morning routine!

Related FAQs Is coffee with ghee good? Ghee coffee may help with sustained energy, improved digestion, appetite control, and mental clarity, thanks to the healthy fats in ghee combined with caffeine. Does ghee coffee have more calories than regular coffee? Yes, adding ghee increases the calorie content because ghee is pure fat. However, it can keep you full for longer and reduce snacking. Can ghee coffee cause acidity or stomach issues? For most people, ghee helps reduce the acidity that coffee alone might cause, making it gentler on the stomach. Can I add other ingredients to ghee coffee? Yes! Some people like adding spices like cinnamon or cardamom, or a little sweetener to customize their cup.