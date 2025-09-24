7 side effects of consuming too much caffeine you should be aware of

Love your coffee a little too much? Well, overconsumption of caffeine can trigger restlessness, heart issues, and even sleep troubles. Know 7 hidden side effects of it.
Caffeine works by stimulating the central nervous system, which is why it helps you feel awake. However, when you consume more than your body can handle, it can overstimulate the brain and lead to restlessness, nervousness, or even anxiety. This happens because caffeine increases adrenaline levels, the same hormone linked to the 'fight or flight' response. So, instead of feeling calm and focused, you might feel jittery, restless, and on edge. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
If you are wondering why you cannot fall asleep even after lying in bed for hours, caffeine could be the reason. It blocks adenosine, the chemical that helps your body wind down and prepare for sleep. Drinking coffee too late in the day or consuming high amounts can disrupt your sleep cycle, shorten deep sleep, and leave you feeling groggy the next morning. Over time, this lack of quality rest can take a toll on both mental and physical health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Many people notice that coffee helps you stay active but caffeine stimulates the digestive system. While this can feel helpful in moderation, too much caffeine can cause stomach upset, acid reflux, or even diarrhoea. It increases stomach acid production, which irritates the lining of the stomach and may trigger heartburn. If your gut feels unsettled after a few cups of coffee, it is your body's way of saying it is had enough. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Caffeine has a direct impact on the heart and circulatory system. In higher amounts, it can cause palpitations, increased heart rate, or a temporary spike in blood pressure. For people with existing heart conditions, this can be especially risky. The stimulation of adrenaline forces your heart to pump harder and faster, which is not ideal if it happens frequently. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Regular caffeine use can slowly lead to dependency, where your body begins to rely on it just to function normally. If you skip your usual cup, withdrawal symptoms like headaches,irritability, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating can set in. This cycle of dependence can make it hard to cut down, leaving you in a loop of needing caffeine to feel normal. While not as severe as addiction to other substances, caffeine dependence is still something to be mindful of. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Caffeine is a mild diuretic, which means it increases the urge to urinate. Drinking too much can leave you running to the bathroom more often than usual, and in some cases, it mayeven contribute to dehydration. This is because the body loses fluids more quickly than it takes them in. If you notice you are constantly thirsty or your mouth feels dry even after drinking coffee, it is a sign you might be overdoing it. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
That jittery, shaky feeling in your hands after one too many cups is not just in your head. It is a real physical side effect of excessive caffeine. Overstimulation of the nervoussystem can cause small muscle twitches or tremors, especially in the hands. While they are usually harmless, they can be uncomfortable and may affect daily tasks. If you are experiencing this, it is a red flag that your caffeine intake has gone too far. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock