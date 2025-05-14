What do your period cravings say about your body? 5 common cravings

Craving chocolate, salty snacks or cheesy pizza during your period? These are some of the most common period cravings, and they can actually tell you a lot about your body.

Are you suddenly craving chocolate, chips or cheesy pasta before your period? You could probably eat an entire pizza or have snacks throughout the day. It is totally normal and honestly, sometimes it feels really comforting to enjoy all that tasty food during your menstrual cycle. From sweet treats to salty snacks, period cravings can hit hard during this time. But have you ever wondered why this happens? Or what your body is really asking for when you crave sugar, chocolate or carbs? These cravings are not random, they are often linked to hormonal fluctuations. Each craving could actually reveal something about what your body needs or how it is feeling.

Menstrual cycle phases

Before you figure out what period cravings are, learn about the period phases:

1. Menstrual phase (Days 1–5)

This is when your period occurs. The uterus sheds its lining because pregnancy did not happen, leading to bleeding. You may feel tired, have cramps or feel low on energy.

2. Follicular phase (Days 1–13)

Starting on the same day as your period, the follicular phase helps your body prepare for ovulation. The hormone FSH helps eggs mature, and rising estrogen levels rebuild the uterine lining. You might start to feel more energetic and focused.

3. Ovulation phase (around Day 14)

This is when a mature egg is released from the ovary. It is triggered by a surge in LH (luteinizing hormone). This is the most fertile time of the cycle. Some people may feel a slight cramp or notice clear, stretchy discharge.

4. Luteal phase (Days 15–28)

After ovulation, progesterone rises to support a possible pregnancy. If no pregnancy occurs, hormone levels drop, leading to PMS symptoms like mood swings, bloating, or cravings, until your period starts again.

Hormones that affect hunger before and during period

It is normal to feel hungry before your period, especially during the luteal phase, which starts after ovulation. This happens because the hormone progesterone rises, and it can increase your appetite. A 2016 study published In the European Journal of Nutrition found that women tend to eat more during this phase, especially foods high in animal protein and often report more food cravings.

Another study published in 2017 in the Annales d’Endocrinologie showed that women consumed more calories before their period. The average daily calorie intake rose from 1,688 during the follicular phase to 2,164 during the luteal phase. Most of the extra calories came from carbohydrates. So, if you are reaching for snacks before your period, your hormones may be playing a big role!

Common period cravings

Here are some of the most common food cravings that you may feel before or during your period cycle:

1. Carbohydrate cravings

Craving bread, pasta, or baked goods? This is one of the super common period cravings, and it might mean your body is asking for an energy boost. During your period, your serotonin levels, a feel-good brain chemical, can drop, leading to low energy and mood swings. Carbs help boost serotonin levels, which is why comfort foods like toast or pasta might feel extra comforting, explains obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility Specialist Dr Nirmala M. While it is okay to indulge, try reaching for complex carbs like sweet potatoes, whole grain toast, or oats to keep your energy levels on track.

2. Sugary snack cravings

Craving cookies, candies, cake, or sugary drinks like soda is also one of the most common period cravings. Hormonal changes can lower blood sugar levels, which may lead to intense sugar cravings. While consuming sugary snacks can give a quick energy boost, they can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling even more tired, irritable, or moody later. To satisfy the sugar craving without the energy crashes, try fresh fruits, yoghurt with honey, or a small piece of dark chocolate.

3. Chocolate cravings

Is it even PMS without chocolate cravings? Chocolate is one of the most common period cravings and there is a reason for that, as per a study published in PLOS One. Chocolate contains magnesium, which helps relax muscles and improve mood. This means your body usually craves chocolate to ease period cramps and reduce stress. If possible, choose dark chocolate, which has less sugar and more antioxidants than milk chocolate. If not chocolate, you can also consume nuts, seeds and avocados.

4. Salty snack cravings

If chips, fries, or any salty snacks are on your mind, then it may be linked to fluid imbalance. Salt or sodium cravings may indicate fluid retention and electrolyte imbalances caused by hormonal shifts. While it is okay to indulge a little in these snacks, eating too much of these foods can increase bloating and discomfort. Instead of falling for these period cravings, satisfy your craving with roasted nuts or air-popped popcorn. Craving salt can also indicate sodium deficiency, however, it is rare.

5. Cheese or dairy cravings

Feel like eating pizza, cheesy pasta, or ice cream? Your body might be looking for calcium or trying to find comfort through rich, satisfying foods. Dairy products are a good source of calcium and vitamin D, which can help improve mood and muscle pain. Enjoy your favourite dairy foods in moderation or try healthy options like Greek yoghurt or homemade cheese toast to manage period cravings.

So, make sure you manage your period cravings with healthy food alternatives!

