Is erectile dysfunction a sign of heart problems?

Erectile dysfunction can signal heart disease, which shows why it's important to address health issues for better overall wellness.

Most men think erectile dysfunction (ED) is simply a sexual problem. However, in many cases, it may actually be an early warning sign of underlying heart disease. An erection depends on healthy blood flow through the arteries. The arteries supplying the penis are much smaller than the arteries supplying the heart. As a result, problems affecting blood vessels often show up in the penis years before they cause symptoms in the heart.

“A large study in Translational Andrology and Urology has shown that men with erectile dysfunction have a significantly higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death compared to men without ED. Research published in the Arab Journal of Urology has demonstrated that erectile dysfunction can precede a heart attack by approximately 2 to 5 years, providing a valuable opportunity to identify and treat cardiovascular risk factors early,” endocrinologist Dr Rajiv Kovil at Zandra Healthcare tells Health Shots.

What is the connection between ED and heart disease?

The common link between ED and heart disease is the damage to the inner lining of blood vessels, which is known as endothelial dysfunction. Did you know? “Diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and physical inactivity can damage blood vessels in the body. When blood flow to the penis is affected, erectile difficulties may develop,” says the doctor. The same disease process may simultaneously be affecting the coronary arteries that supply the heart.

How does diabetes affect erectile dysfunction?

This is particularly important in India, where diabetes and heart disease are increasing rapidly and often occur at younger ages. Many men tend to ignore erectile symptoms because of embarrassment, assuming they are due to ageing or stress. “Though ED may be the body’s way of signalling that the blood vessels are becoming unhealthy. However, not everyone with ED will have heart problems,” shares the expert.

Stress, anxiety, poor diabetes control, obesity, alcohol, depression, relationship issues, hormonal problems, certain medications, and neurological conditions can also be factors behind heart issues. “If an individual is detected with ED, risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, or smoking should be evaluated by the doctor. The same lifestyle changes that tend to improve heart health can help you deal with erectile function as well,” says Dr Kovil. Weight loss, daily exercise, quitting smoking, managing diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol, and adequate sleep can all help men improve their vascular health.

Men should understand that erectile dysfunction is not merely a quality-of-life issue. It can be an important health signal. Instead of silently suffering or relying solely on symptomatic treatment, they should discuss the problem openly with their doctor. Recognising erectile dysfunction as a potential early marker of cardiovascular disease can help detect heart problems sooner, prevent future complications, and ultimately save lives.